Now let’s talk about roadmaps and SoCs as it seems that Apple’s success story with Apple Silicone is something other companies want to replicate. Last week we had a report of Google working on their own SoC and now, it looks like Xiaomi and OPPO want to do the same. According to a new DigiTimes report, Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi and OPPO are working on launching their own 5G processors between late 2021 and early 2022. In case you didn’t know, the world is currently going through a chip shortage, which we’ll talk about later, causing products to be delayed so, we don’t exactly know how well this is going to work out for Xiaomi and OPPO. Sadly, all we know at the moment is that these chips would be sub-6GHz 5G compatible. So, we’ll see if they actually manage to launch these later this year due to the shortage going on. I honestly even wonder how all that is going to fair with Qualcomm partnerships, etc. We’ll keep you posted.

Probably, for the most hilarious news today let’s move the spotlight on to Apple and the upcoming AirPods as, it looks like someone said: If Apple won’t release these, I will! According to a Ming Chi Kuo report from March 14th, AirPods 3 are supposed to start mass production until Q3 of 2021 but, the reason we’re covering this is before you’re fooled by a new development. There’s some counterfeit AirPods 3 already on the market that have been shown on TikTok and Twitter, and they look exactly like those leaked images we got a couple of months ago. We know that Cupertino has an entire team based on taking down counterfeit products but, this is kinda funny considering that these aren’t even out yet and they just went on with the leaked design. It also kinda shows us how crazy the leaks have been this past year so yeah, Apple.. When’s that event coming? Cause clearly people are getting impatient.

Let’s keep talking Apple but on a more serious note this time, and about the iPhone 13’s display. A ton of leaks have evolved around these LTPO panels we’re expecting and today we have some more details on how these will happen. According to another report from DigiTimes, Apple’s suppliers for these displays will be Samsung and LG Display, with the transition from LTPS to LTPO being most likely completed in the first half of 2021. However, even with the transition ending early, their capacity might be lower than usual due to the added complexity so Apple might turn to BOE to handle the rest of these displays. And I know, BOE has failed multiple quality tests for Apple but, they are reportedly testing LTPO displays at an “Apple-Dedicated” section at one of their factories. So yes, we’re expecting these LTPO displays on both of the iPhone 13 Pro models, running Pro Motion 120Hz refresh rate. And by the way, this also allows for 15-20% less power consumption thanks to the A15 so, better display and better battery life so far sounds like a Win-win.

And finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk Google and the frenzy of Pixel leaks that has happened today, so bear with me here. Let’s start with that chip shortage we were talking about earlier on the show. According to a tweet from Jon Prosser this morning, the Google Pixel 5a has been cancelled due to chip shortage. And, the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G will continue to be sold through the rest of this year. This report was confirmed by Android Central when they spoke to one of their sources that claimed that Google Engineers would continue to focus on the Pixel 4a 5G for software testing for the future. Which made sense it’s pretty much the same expected hardware for the 5a. However, there was ANOTHER report from 9to5Google, citing a Google spokesperson that claims that the Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. And it will be available later this year in Japan and the US and will be announced in line when the last A-Series was introduced last year so, around October. So bottom line, the Pixel 5a won’t be coming at Google I/O and will only be available in the US and Japan. Oh and that Pixel Watch will reportedly come in October as well, with a pretty nice design according to Prosser.. But then what are we getting at Google I/O?

