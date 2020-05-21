- Apple,
- Apple Watch Series 3,
- BenQ,
- BOE,
- China,
- Coronavirus,
- COVID-19,
- Daily,
- Daily Tech,
- Daily Tech News,
- Deals,
- discounts,
- Exposure Notification,
- Exposure Notifications API,
- Google,
- Google Pixel 5,
- iOS 13.5,
- iPod touch,
- Jaime Rivera,
- Mac Pro,
- MacBook Air,
- MacBook Pro,
- McLaren,
- News,
- OnePlus,
- OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition,
- OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition,
- OnePlus McLaren Edition,
- Pocketnow Daily,
- Razer,
- Razer Junglecat,
- Rumors,
- Samsung,
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 2,
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20,
- Samsung Galaxy S21,
- United States,
- Unpacked event
You May Also Like
It is available for purchase via Flipkart in Noir Black color.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 8 May 2020
- 03:00EDT
It seems that Netflix is starting to stream its content without downgrading its quality in several European countries
- Samuel Martinez
- 16 May 2020
- 14:00EDT
All processing will happen on the iPhone linked to the Apple Glass, and there will be support for wireless charging as well.
- Lee Kelly
- 19 May 2020
- 11:57EDT