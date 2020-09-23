Google Pixel 5 (Image: @OnLeaks x Pricebaba)
Apple Watch Series 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more devices are on sale

The official news today begin with Deals, and believe it or not, one of them continues to be a discontinued phone. Since we’re talking Pixels today, the Google Pixel 4 is currently $300 off on Amazon, that leaves the entry level variant for $500 shipped. The 4 XL is $118 off, leaving it at $781 shipped for the entry level variant. If you want a brand new Apple Watch, the Series 6 is currently $15 off. Hey, we know it’s not a huge deal but, it’s a new Watch so, it’s still a deal. This leaves the 40mm GPS variant for $385 shipped. Finally, if you want an affordable Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab A10.1 is currently $50 off, that leaves the 32GB of storage variant for $180. We have deals on Amazon Fire tablets, and a bunch of Razer peripherals in the links in the description.
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 750G chip brings an AI-driven noise supression tech

Now let’s talk about Qualcomm as the company is clearly pushing the premium midrange segment harder than they are their flagships it seems. Qualcomm has been very update as of late, and now they’re updating their 7 Series with a new SoC. This new Snapdragon 750G is an 8nm processor which uses the Kryo 570 core CPU that promises a 20% boost in performance, and the Adreno 619 GPU which offers a 10% boost in graphics. This new processor supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz 6G with the X52 modem, and it comes with the Snapdragon Elite Gaming features bundled. It supports things like 4K HDR video, 192MP images, slow-mo 720p at 240fps, 120Hz FHD+ displays, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and more, with a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. It will be available by the end of this year, with Xiaomi launching the first phone powered by it.

Xbox Beta app now lets you remotely play Xbox One games on your Android phone for free

Now for our gamers in the audience, let’s talk about the recent moves that Microsoft has been doing, with one in particular. Microsoft just made a big move as they just acquired ZeniMax Media. If you don’t know who ZeniMax Media is, they’re Bethesda’s parent company which should ring a bell. They’re also the parent company for other gaming developing studios like Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog and more. According to Bloomberg, Microsoft spent around $7.5B for this deal to happen, they’re biggest videogame purchase ever. They released a statement where they said that “they’ll be adding Bethesda’s iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass, and they’re most excited to see the roadmap with the future games.” Bethesda owns some of the biggest titles in the industry like Fallout, the rebooted Doom titles, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls and more. They haven’t made any announcements as to any new originals or how they plan to distribute them but it looks like it’s a move to compete against Sony which always had the upper hand when it comes to exclusives. I’m seriously just happy over Wolfenstein, which continues to be one of my favorite games of all time.

AT&T believes iPhone 12 launch may not be a ‘Massive event’

And yes, the whole proximity to TechTober means that we’re getting closer and closer to the iPhone 12 line up so, with hype building up, but not everywhere it seems. AT&T has come out with a report that says that they’re not too hyped about it. According to the company’s CEO of communications, he claims that “he does believe that you will see many of the current iPhone subscribers upgrade their device, but he wouldn’t forecast that it’s going to be a massive event, but of course he wouldn’t call it a nonevent. He thinks that based on the current pressures of the economy, people will make a calculated decision when they buy these new phones, and AT&T is going to be there to offer these Apple devices regardless.” Basically, what he’s trying to say is that with 5G and the added prices, he doesn’t think people will flock to stores to get the new iPhones like it’s happened in prior years, due to the economy but hey, with Apple you never know. What do you guys think will happen? Think this is why the iPhone mini is gonna be the biggest push for the company

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirms a 120Hz display for the upcoming OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T 5G European pricing leaked ahead of launch

Yesterday, OnePlus announced that we’ll be getting the 8T on October 14th. Oddly they’re not doing it with the same amount of hype they did with the Nord, which is kind of ironic. Now, we got some official statements from Pete Lau when it comes to this phone’s display. According to Pete himself, this phone will pack a 6.55-inch display running at 120Hz. He also added that they’ll be using a 2.5D flexible display for the first time with this phone. If you didn’t know, a 2.5D flexible panel offers improved light permeability, reaching a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits. The report also adds that this phone will bring a 91.9% screen to body ratio, the highest of any OnePlus phone. Finally and moving away from the specs, he claims that it will have the highest color accuracy possible across the screen. But enough with promo, let’s move to some leaked price tags which we got yesterday on Twitter. According to this tipster, these prices are exclusive for Europe and, they’re pretty expensive. The entry level variant for the 8T will cost €799 and the added RAM and storage will cost you €899. This is actually cheaper than what we currently got with the 8 but, if you remember last year, the 7T was €100 cheaper than the regular 7, so these leaks might not be too far off. He also claims that his source is very sure of these prices and, we should expect that same number for the US, meaning $799 and $899 as OnePlus doesn’t really change price with different currencies. Too expensive, good price? I think if OnePlus doesn’t bring it down to $699, it’s gonna be a tough race.

Story of the day:

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G early retail listings reveal the price, storage and color options

And finally the hottest news of the day have to do with new developments when it comes to the Google Pixel 5. Let’s keep on talking about pricing leaks and, this time it’s positive. We’ve gotten several leaks about this phone, like the design and the specs, but we hadn’t gotten a leaked price tag ahead of the September 30th Event. Now, it’s been listed on European retailers, giving us more information on the pricing, color options and storage variants. First we got some screenshots of the listings but, those aren’t too trust worthy, so later on we got a reliable tipster confirming the price tags. According to him, the Pixel 4a 5G will cost €499 and it will come in Black and White variants. The Pixel 5 will cost €629 and will come in Black and Green variants, no panda this year. All of the screenshots from the retailers go along with these price tags so, they’re probably not too far off. Focusing on the Pixel 5, we’re expecting this phone to bring a 6-inch OLED display running at 90Hz, the Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As well as a dual camera module at the back but it now includes an ultra wide angle lens instead of the telephoto. The 4a 5G will simple be a larger variant of the Pixel 4a, with 5G and a dual camera.
