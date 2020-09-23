Apple Watch Series 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more devices are on sale
The official news today begin with Deals, and believe it or not, one of them continues to be a discontinued phone. Since we’re talking Pixels today, the Google Pixel 4 is currently $300 off on Amazon, that leaves the entry level variant for $500 shipped. The 4 XL is $118 off, leaving it at $781 shipped for the entry level variant. If you want a brand new Apple Watch, the Series 6 is currently $15 off. Hey, we know it’s not a huge deal but, it’s a new Watch so, it’s still a deal. This leaves the 40mm GPS variant for $385 shipped. Finally, if you want an affordable Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab A10.1 is currently $50 off, that leaves the 32GB of storage variant for $180. We have deals on Amazon Fire tablets, and a bunch of Razer peripherals in the links in the description.
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 750G chip brings an AI-driven noise supression tech
Now let’s talk about Qualcomm as the company is clearly pushing the premium midrange segment harder than they are their flagships it seems. Qualcomm has been very update as of late, and now they’re updating their 7 Series with a new SoC. This new Snapdragon 750G is an 8nm processor which uses the Kryo 570 core CPU that promises a 20% boost in performance, and the Adreno 619 GPU which offers a 10% boost in graphics. This new processor supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz 6G with the X52 modem, and it comes with the Snapdragon Elite Gaming features bundled. It supports things like 4K HDR video, 192MP images, slow-mo 720p at 240fps, 120Hz FHD+ displays, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and more, with a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. It will be available by the end of this year, with Xiaomi launching the first phone powered by it.