Samsung Galaxy S20, the latest MacBook Air and more devices on sale today
Deals. Let’s start the week off with the Galaxy S20 line which is currently $200 off on Amazon. This means you can get the entry level variant for the S20 for $799, the S20+ for $999 and the S20 Ultra for $1186, meaning you get a little bit over the $200 mark. Moving on, the latest MacBook Air is $100 off, leaving the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD variant for $900. We also have more discounts on other storage tiers. The AirPods Pro which I highly recommend are $50 off, leaving them at $199. We have more deals on Razer peripherals, Nintendo Switch controllers and more.