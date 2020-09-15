We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung Galaxy S20, the latest MacBook Air and more devices on sale today

Deals. Let’s start the week off with the Galaxy S20 line which is currently $200 off on Amazon. This means you can get the entry level variant for the S20 for $799, the S20+ for $999 and the S20 Ultra for $1186, meaning you get a little bit over the $200 mark. Moving on, the latest MacBook Air is $100 off, leaving the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD variant for $900. We also have more discounts on other storage tiers. The AirPods Pro which I highly recommend are $50 off, leaving them at $199. We have more deals on Razer peripherals, Nintendo Switch controllers and more.
HUAWEI’s Developers Conference

Yes, last week was Huawei’s Developers Conference and we got a ton of new announcements. Day 1 was all about new software and even hardware. We got the new FreeBuds Pro and the FreeLace Pro for those of you looking for true wireless earbuds. We also got new watches like the beautiful Watch GT2 Pro and the fitness tracker Watch Fit and both of these bring pretty impressing battery life. We also got the new Matebook 14 and the Matebook X which are thinner and more powerful. We also got EMUI 11 for Android 11 and Harmony OS which will be coming to smartphones next year. That was only day one. On Day 2 we got a ton of new announcements focused on their HMS Core which is focused on getting new developers to make a move to the App Gallery. For example, they announced their new AI and AR kits for e-commerce. A bunch of gaming improvements like their new Cocos Creator which is a free open source engine which allows developers to launch games to multiple platforms and they are letting developers keep 85% of the game revenue in the app Gallery. They also showed new developments with transport and navigations like their new Location Kit, Nearby Kit and more. So yeah, all eyes on EMUI 11, Harmony OS products next year, and how well the App Gallery looks more developers thanks to the new tools.

Here’s your first detailed look at the OnePlus 8T and its key specifications

We’re still a few weeks away from the OnePlus 8T hopefully and the leaks hinted that this phone wouldn’t be much of a design change but, apparently those were wrong. We have some new CAD renders from OnLeaks that show off the new design. Some of the most notable changes include a flat display and of course, we’re getting a stove at the back. This new stove module will actually pack a quad camera array according to these renders. Back to the display and the rest of the specs, it’ll reportedly be a 6.55in FHD+ display, running at 120Hz, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, not the Plus, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the entry level model. It’ll run on Android 11 and it’ll bring a 4500 mAh battery. Finally, according to the video, it’ll bring a 48MP main sensor which will reportedly be an upgrade over the one on the 8, a 16MP wide angle lens, a 5MP macro and a 2MP portrait camera. We’ll keep you posted as, the launch should happen some time soon now… but yeah, I know.. Identical to the Galaxy S20.

LG WING with Swivel display goes official

After about a month of leaks, the LG Wing is finally official. IT features a 6.8in P-OLED Full Vision main display with a 3.9in secondary with doubles up as a grip lock. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of expandable storage and a 4000 mAh battery. It has a triple camera setup at the back which consists of a 64MP main sensor, and two 13MP ultra wide cameras as well as a 32MP selfie shooter at the front. It brings different modes for you to be able to take advantage of both screens like “Swivel Mode” once you rotate the device, “Basic Mode” when the phone is in its natural state and even “Grip Lock Mode” which let’s you use the secondary display to show information like the time and date while it ignores accidental touches. The company also mentions that the hinge mechanism is still reliable after 200,000 swivels. It’ll come to the US, the UK, Australia and other countries but we don’t have an official date or a price tag yet.

Alleged hands-on video of iPhone 12 Pro’s chassis shows a familiar design and LiDAR sensor

Apple AirTags design may have leaked before possible launch

Ming-Chi Kuo reveals important details about the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup

And just as we recorded Friday’s Pocketnow Daily where we talked about Apple, a hot leak of the iPhone 12 came out. EverythingApplePro, tweeted out a hands on video of the iPhone 12 Pro’s chassis. According to him this is the 6.1in Pro Model and the video shows the inside of the panel as well as the exterior. On it, we can see the flat sides, the new LiDAR sensor placement and possibly the connector for the 5G antenna if you look closely on the insides. We also got a new report from Ming Chi Kuo where he confirmed that the iPhone 12 Pro won’t bring a 120Hz display, as those will come until next year but, this year’s Pro models will bring a narrower notch. He also mentioned that the iPads we’re getting at this event will bring Touch ID on the power button to pave the way for the larger display. And, speaking of things we could get tomorrow, earlier today, Jon Prosser, released a video on Apple’s upcoming AirTags. This is a render created based on a real video of the actual tags according to their sources. They’ll apparently be slightly bigger than a bottle cap, and they’ll have a pretty clean design, kind of like the old battery slot cap for Magic Keyboards with a white top and the Apple logo on the inside. We’re not sure when we’re getting these AirTags but we could see them tomorrow, and we’re not expecting the iPhone 12 until October but hopefully we’ll see something tomorrow.

Story of the day:

Google schedules September 30 event to launch Pixel 5 and new smart devices

Speaking of events we’re getting soon, Google just sent out press invitations for the Pixel Event which will happen on September 30th. The teaser reads “Launch Night In” obviously alluding to the fact that we’re going to have to watch the event from home as it also says “your couch is the best seat in the house” but, it also teases some sort of improvements for Night Mode because, this is Google. They’re even teasing other products that we were expecting like Google’s Sabrina dongle which brings Android TV to the Chromecast’s form factor, some new smart speakers, and of course, we’re expecting to see the possible Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5S? There’s been a lot of confusion with the Pixel 5 because we keep hearing of more variants. The Pixel 5 will reportedly bring a similar design and footprint to the current 4a, with a dual camera at the back, a fingerprint sensor and a punch hole display. Some of the leaked specs include the Snapdragon 765G, a 6in OLED display running at 90Hz, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, no leaks on the price tag yet. The 5s will reportedly be the mmWave variant for this phone, with the regular one being sub-6GHz 5G. The 4a 5G will be the larger variant and will reportedly bring similar specs to the regular 5G but with the dual camera as well.
