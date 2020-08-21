Apple’s iPad mini, the Galaxy Book Ion, and more on sale today

Deals. The Google Pixel 4 is currently $250 off on Amazon, leaving the 128GB variant for $649. You can also find it for $300 off at Best Buy if you choose to activate it today. Just remember that these are discontinued so, if you want one, this is a great chance. The Sony Xperia 1 is also $252 off on Amazon, leaving the 128GB variant for $698 shipped, with the US warranty. Finally, as part of Amazon’s back to school deals, the 10.2in iPad is also $50 off, leaving it at $279 shipped. We also have more deals on MacBook Pros, wireless chargers and more in the links in the description.

Look who’s back! A BlackBerry phone is coming in 2021

Earlier this year, we reported that TCL and Blackberry were parting ways. TCL announced that their deal would be ending on August 31st, which is just a few days away and, we thought we weren’t getting any BlackBerry smartphones, at least not any time soon. Now, a software company called OnwardMobility says that they have made a new deal with BlackBerry. This deal consists of using BlackBerry’s name and intellectual property to create a new 5G, keyboarded Android smartphone which will come to the US and Europe in 2021. According to their CEO, they “really see the need for a 5G Blackberry, with a physical keyboard being a flagship device. They also mentioned that this would be a “global flagship” with a “competitive price”.

iPhone 12 could be made in India starting mid-2021

We know that Apple’s manufacturing business is in kind of a mess right now due to all the bans. Most iPhones are manufactured in China but, we do know that a handful of older models like the iPhone 6s and 7 which are still sold in India are manufactured there. However, they have started producing newer models like the 11 and the Xr. Now, according to Business Standard, the iPhone 12 could be the seventh model to be produced in India. The report mentions that Apple’s supplier, Winstron, will hire 10,000 new workers to work on the iPhone 12 and even the new iPhone SE, some time by the end of this year. So, like I said before, it looks like India is the real winner out of all of this US, China and Apple mess.

Apple says it won’t make an exception for Epic Games amidst clash over Fortnite

You can find iPhones with Fortnite installed at eBay for up to $10,000

Speaking of Apple and messes, let’s talk about an update on the whole Epic Games versus Apple situation. According to a new statement from Apple given to the Verge, they won’t be making an exception for Epic Games because they don’t think that “it’s right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers”. Further on, Apple said that they want to keep Epic as part of the Apple Developer Program as well as their apps on the Store. The problem Epic created for themselves can be easily remedied by submitting an update to their app that reverts and complies to Apple’s guidelines, which they originally agreed to.” So as of right now, we don’t have any statements from Epic, oh and, do you want to buy an iPhone with Fortnite installed on eBay? You can currently get one for $10,000, but don’t worry, we have one on sale for $4300. There’s also a way to install it if you go to your purchased Apps tab, at least until they patch that.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may include a Bright HM2 108MP camera

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets leaked on TikTok

Now, let’s talk about Samsung. We’re still months away from the Galaxy S21 but, leaks have been coming in since April. According to a new tweet from Ice Universe, the S21 Ultra’s main camera will be an 108MP sensor which will be the successor to the HM1, so we’re expecting it to be called Bright HM2 or something around that nature. We’re also expecting other changes like, displays from BOE, if they manage to pass the quality tests. Moving on to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, we have a full hands on video of the phone on Tik Tok from a creator called DigitalSight because, that’s a thing nowadays. This leak is supposed to come from China, possibly from a factory worker or a telecom regulator. On the video we get to see the phone fully working, both open and closed. Showing off the phone booting up and even some features like the 120Hz main display, the camera viewfinder and even the outer display working. We’re expecting the Z Fold 2 to be released on September 1st.

Story of the day:

Google Pixel 5 could launch sooner than expected

Finally, on the last Daily I mentioned how weird it was that we weren’t getting any Google Pixel 5 leaks. Well, won’t you look at that, they’re here. Jon Prosser tweeted out some updates yesterday. According to him, the Google Pixel 5 5G in black and green color variants will be announced or released on September 30th. He also said that we should expect the black color variant of the Pixel 4a 5G on September 30th as well and we will have to wait until October for the White variant of the 4a 5G. He was correct with the Pixel 4a’s launch date so, these should be on point. However, we don’t have much leaks for the Pixel 5, which is kinda weird, other than the fact that it might not be a full blown flagship. It will apparently bring the Snapdragon 765G along with 8GB of RAM and running Android 11. The 4a 5G is also expected to be some sort of a Plus variant for the Pixel 4a but with a better processor.

