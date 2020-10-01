Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, Jabra Elite and more devices on sale today

The official news today begin with deals, and you know the way it goes, with a product on its way out, let’s just begin with Pixels. The Pixel 4 XL is still $250 off, leaving the 128GB of storage variant for $750. The regular Pixel 4 is $161 off, leaving the entry level variant for $637. And, to conclude with the Google deals, the Pixel 3a XL is $94 off, leaving it at $385 shipped. And don’t worry, we still have some Apple deals left. The latest 12.9in iPad Pro is $50 off, leaving the Wi-Fi only variant for $949 shipped. We have more deals on SSD’s, Amazon Echo Speakers and more in the links in the description.
Buy Google Pixel 4 64GB Black
Buy Google Pixel 4 64GB White
Buy Google Pixel 4 128GB
Buy Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB
Buy Google Pixel 4 XL
Western Digital internal SSD 256GB
Western Digital external SSD 1TB

LG Wing coming to Verizon on October 15 for $999, pre-orders kick off on October 1

Now let’s talk about LG as the company announced the Wing a couple of weeks ago but, we didn’t get any availability dates or the price tag at their event. Well, if you’re interested pre-orders for this phone will begin on October 1st on Verizon. If you’re not on Verizon, don’t worry, AT&T and T-Mobile will be getting it this fall, and you’ll be able to get it on third party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy as well. For those of you who haven’t been paying attention, the LG Wing is LG’s rotating phone. It packs a 6.8in FHD+ display, with a secondary 3.9in. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also packs a triple camera setup that includes a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP wide angle and another 12MP wide angle. The price tag, which hadn’t been revealed is $999 and honestly, it’s not too bad for the features. I’m just curious as to how many of you are willing to take part in this new experiment, because let’s be real, it is.

Confirmed: There is no OnePlus 8T ‘Pro’

OnePlus 8T 5G will run OxygenOS 11; also spotted on Geekbench

Now let’s move on over to OnePlus as we’re basically in Tech-Tober already so, the Pixel isn’t the only thing we’re getting. OnePlus is gearing up to launch their T Series smartphone on October 14th. There’s been multiple rumors and leaks that there won’t be a Pro variant, even if the company has been teasing something “Ultra” for the event. Well, Pete Lau just confirmed that there won’t be an 8T Pro this year as, according to him, “users who like the Pro-level products can choose the regular 8 Pro, the annual machine king. Their current plan is defined in a direction where there won’t be no room for upgrade. And later in that statement he said 8T, hashtag, hashtag and a surprise that is worth the wait. Now, since they’ve been teasing something Ultra and there is no room for upgrade, we could assume that the regular 8T will pack a lot of punch. The leaked specs for this phone include a 6.5in display running at 120Hz, the Snapdragon 865, no Plus, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Finally, it’ll pack a quad camera array at the back with a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra wide and two useless macro and portrait shooters. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer to the event, and no worries, that Macro Camera is not what makes it ultra.

Distributors could get the first iPhone 12 batch as soon as next week

I know it’s Google Day but, let’s talk about the iPhone 12 for a second. Jon Prosser revealed some new details of what and when we should expect them on Twitter a couple of days ago. According to him, the first shipments of finalized iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th. This shipment will include the 5.4in iPhone 12 Mini which will start at 64GB of storage and the 6.1in iPhone 12 which also starts at 64GBs. He also mentioned that the 12 and 12 Pro Max will start at 128GB when it comes to storage and, them not being in that shipment list serves as some sort of confirmation that, we won’t be getting these until later and we’re expecting that to be some time early November. Finally, he added that the event will be happening on October 13th after all with pre-orders on the 16th and they’ll be in stores on October 23rd.

Nest Audio becomes official, and it’s now available for pre-order

Chromecast with Google TV is here with a sleek remote, 4K HDR support and a $49.99 price

And yes, today was the Google Event so, let’s start off with everything we got that isn’t Pixel related. And, actually, we thought it would be more but we got two different products. Let’s begin with Project Sabrina which is officially dubbed Chromecast with Google TV. Like the name suggests it’s a small dongle but instead of just letting you stream to it, it brings full blown Google TV. It allows you to stream 4K HDR videos at 60fps, with Dolby Vision and even HDR10+. It also brings a remote which let’s you call on the Google Assistant, and it also has a Netflix and YouTube button. According to Google it’ll bring Stadia support and it is available for $49.99. Finally, let’s move on to Nest Audio which is the successor to the Google Home. This new speaker is 6.89in tall, and weighs over 2 and a half pounds. It includes a 75mm woofer, and a 19mm tweeter to deliver 50% more bass, 75% more volume and give you a clearer sound than the original. Pre-orders are already live and it will be available on October 5th in 21 different countries for $99. We’ll let you know how the experience goes once we get these devices for review as, I’m not gonna lie, I wanna try them ASAP.

Story of the day:

Pixel 4a 5G brings Snapdragon 765G, dual rear cameras for $499

Google Pixel 5 arrives rocking an ultra-wide angle camera and $699 price tag

Finally, of course, the hottest news today have to do with Google, and let’s be real, regardless of how popular we want pixels to be, we really hope this is the time they take off. Let’s 4start off with the Pixel 4a 5G which is, a bigger and actually better version of what we currently have with the Pixel 4a. It has a 6.2in HDR OLED Display running at 60Hz, it is powered by the Snadragon 765G, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We’ll talk about the cameras once we discuss the Pixel 5 as, they bring the same arrays. Finally, this one packs a 3800 mAh battery and it will come in Just Black and Clearly Black, for $499, oh and did I mention it still brings a headphone jack? And we know, we’re all here for the Pixel 5 so let’s just get to it. This one packs a 6in OLED display but running at 90HZ, it’s also powered by the Snapdragon 765G but it packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has a larger 4000 mAh battery and, it’s made out of a recycled aluminum enclosure, and It brings wireless charging and even reverse wireless charging for your accessories. Finally, let’s move on to the cameras, they bring an upgraded 12.2MP main sensor with EIS and OIS, and finally a 16MP wide angle camera with a 107° field of view. The selfie camera in the punch hole is an 8MP f/2.0 sensor. They also announced new features like how Night Mode now works for portraits, Portrait Light which let’s you add lighting effects to older photos as well, and a new Bracketing Feature. The Pixel 5 will cost $699 and they’ll be available on October 15th in 9 countries, with a free Stadia, Youtube Premium and Google One subscription.
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow
You May Also Like
Unannounced Google Chromecast is already available at Home Depot
The new Google Chromecast dongle with Google TV is currently selling at Home Depot stores ahead of its official launch
Google Pixel 5 arrives rocking an ultra-wide angle camera and $699 price tag
The Google Pixel 5 will set you back by $699 and will be available starting October 15 in nine countries, while pre-orders have kicked off.
Mi Smart Speaker
Mi Smart Speaker with 12W driver launched in India for Rs 3,999
It is being made available for Rs 3,499 initially.