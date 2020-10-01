Google Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, Jabra Elite and more devices on sale today
The official news today begin with deals, and you know the way it goes, with a product on its way out, let’s just begin with Pixels. The Pixel 4 XL is still $250 off, leaving the 128GB of storage variant for $750. The regular Pixel 4 is $161 off, leaving the entry level variant for $637. And, to conclude with the Google deals, the Pixel 3a XL is $94 off, leaving it at $385 shipped. And don’t worry, we still have some Apple deals left. The latest 12.9in iPad Pro is $50 off, leaving the Wi-Fi only variant for $949 shipped. We have more deals on SSD’s, Amazon Echo Speakers and more in the links in the description.