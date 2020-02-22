Amazon has some interesting deals on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and more

Deals. We have some new Android smartphone deals on Amazon for you. For starters, the Google Pixel 4 is currently $200 off leaving it at $598 for the 64GB variant. The Pixel 4 XL is getting the same treatment with the 64GB variant available for $699 shipped. The Google Pixel 3a is $79 off leaving it at $320 shipped. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with the AKG N700NC headphones is available for $850 shipped.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10+ with free AKG headphones

Buy Google Pixel 4/ Pixel 4 XL

Buy Google Pixel 3a/ Pixel 3a XL

Buy iPad Air

Buy PlayStation 4 Pro

Oppo Find X2 to be launched on March 6, Oppo Watch may debut as well

Huawei Mate Xs expected to be announced on February 24

Companies like OPPO and Huawei just sent out press invitations for their own virtual events, after MWC got cancelled. The Huawei Event will be held on February 24 where we expect to see a new Matebook X Pro, a MatePad Pro 5G tablet, a smartwatch and of course, the Mate XS. OPPO’s event on the other side will happen on March 6 where we are expecting to see the OPPO Find X2 and possibly a Pro variant, along with that OPPO smartwatch that was leaked a couple of weeks ago.

Apple might let users set third-party apps as default over in-house options

According to Bloomberg, Apple is finally considering letting users set-up third party mail and browser apps as defaults over their stock apps. They might make the move after they were called out for giving their own apps advantage over the others which could lead to an anti-trust investigation. The same thing happens with the HomePod which can only stream directly from Apple Music or through AirPlay, with no Bluetooth options. Apple is reportedly working on third-party integration for apps like Spotify to work directly on the HomePod, we’ll see if the browser and mail apps follow.

Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-orders start now

For those of you interested in the new Galaxy devices, the Galaxy S20 line up is now available for pre-orders. It is currently available through Samsung, B&H, Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile. All of these stores have a bunch of credit option for those who pre-order. For example, Samsung is giving you $100 if you pre-order the S20, $150 for the S20+ or $200 for the Ultra variant. With the credit you can get some Galaxy Buds+ or even a QLED TV.

13-inch MacBook Pro refresh allegedly spotted with Intel Ice Lake processor

AirPods Pro Lite might be launched in mid-2020

We’ve been hearing rumors since last week that Apple might be working on AirPods Pro Lite. A new report from Digitimes mentions the AirPods Pro Lite again, as an entry-level wireless earphone set. This would go along with Ming Chi Kuo’s report that claimed that Apple would launch some wireless earbuds in the first half of 2020. Other rumors also include that we should be getting a new MacBook in the first half of the year. A new leak from Twitter claims that this MacBook will be a 13-inch MacBook Pro that will be powered by Intel’s 10th Gen Ice Lake processors. The machine was spotted on a benchmark packing the 10th Gen i7 processor along with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. We’ll see if we get any of these at the iPhone 9 event slated for March.

Story of the day:

Android 11’s code hints at reverse wireless charging support for Pixel 5

Google testing double tap gesture on rear panel of Pixel phones in Android 11

The Android 11 Developer Preview is now live, so this means it is time to start getting Google Pixel 5 leaks. According to XDA, the Developer Preview shows that the Google Pixel 5 will bring reverse wireless charging. The feature would be called Battery Sharing and would be compatible with ear buds, watches and other phones. We know it is a Pixel 5 feature because it is a Google feature and not part of the Android Open Source Project. The code also mentions that Google is trying out a new gesture feature for Pixels codenamed Columbus. This would allow you to double tap the back of the phone for actions like: launching the Google assistant, silence a call, launch the camera and more.







Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow