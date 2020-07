Today’s deals include 4th of July sales, iPad Pro bundles and more

https://youtu.be/3dsqBlWw0RwWell, it’s almost 4th of July, and even if this won’t be the standard way to celebrate as before, you can always count on deals . Best Buy is starting their 4th of July Sale today and guys, I don’t think it gets better than this. Starting with the Galaxy S20 Series which is up to $300 off. The iPhone XS and the XS Max is up to $500 off and the iPhone 11 is also getting a $230 discount. The last 15in MacBook Pro is $700 off for the Intel Core i9, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of Storage variant. All of these Best Buy deals end until Sunday. And you saw the title, so we have some Pixel deals on Amazon. The 3XL is $459 off from it’s original price, leaving it at $440 shipped for the 64GB variant, the 128GB is available for $495 as well. All of the links are in the description all we’ll have more interesting deals tomorrow.We’ve been getting a considerable amount of leaks for the ASUS ROG Phone 3 but, the company has finally set a date. ASUS just announced that their newest ROG phone will be launched on July 22nd at their “ROG Game Changer” event. If you go to their website they even have a count down for the launch date. We’re expecting this phone to bring a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 16GB of RAM, an FHD+ AMOLED display running at 120Hz and a whopping 5800 mAh battery. It’ll reportedly bring 30W fast charging and triple cameras at the back including a 64MP main sensor.Alright, Yesterday the hottest news was the Galaxy Note 20’s new “Mystic Bronze” color variant which was leaked directly from Samsung and can I just say that the color is Hot in my opinion, but wait.. There’s more. Now, on a new leak from Evan Blass we get to see that the Z Flip 5G will be getting the same treatment when it comes to this color variant. We also got a new grey color variant for the Z Flip yesterday and other than that, the other major change we should expect is the addition of the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Now, moving on from the Z Flip but not from the Evan Blass leaks, he tweeted out a list with 9 different variants of the Galaxy Watch 3 . We’ll be getting 5 different 45mm variants including Titanium, Stainless Steel, Black and Silver colors in LTE and Bluetooth variants. We’ll also get 4 different 41mm variants including Silver and Bronze tones in LTE and Bluetooth variants as well. We’re getting closer and closer to Unpacked so, we’ll keep you posted.Now let’s talk about it’s direct competitor which didn’t really pull any punches in the comparison we did months ago.. Yeah that Moto RAZR . If you remember, back in May, Motorola sort of leaked during a podcast that they would be launching the next RAZR in September and after that, we haven’t really heard much since. Now, we have a new tweet from Evan Blass with the caption “Motorola Odyssey” along with a picture that contains leaked specs. It’s dubbed Motorola RAZR 5G, it comes in a Mercury Silver color variant, packs 256GB of storage, a 6.2in display, Dual SIM capabilities through eSIM and it’ll run Android 10 out of the box. Same splash-proof nano-coating, and now we’re getting a dual camera… finally! That will consist of a 48MP primary along with a secondary 20MP shooter. This phone is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G along with 8GB of RAM.Now let’s talk Apple and its future when it comes to its products not rocking OLED displays. We know that Apple is working on miniLED displays for upcoming iPads and Macs and now we have some updates. A new DigiTimes report claims that Apple just picked up two new suppliers for these plans. Apple just signed two new Taiwanese companies and they have officially entered their supply chain to provide flexible printed circuit boards for these miniLED devices. Both of these firms are expected to start with small volume shipments on Q4 ahead of the new iPad Pro which will reportedly come in Q1 of 2021. This iPad Pro will reportedly be a 12.9in which was originally scheduled for this year. According to Ming Chi Kuo Apple is also working on a 14.1in MacBook Pro and an updated variant of the 16in model.And finally, the hottest news today has to do with the Google Pixel 4a.. Or at least we hope. Bare with me. We have a new report from Android Police where they said they received confirmation from Google that they won’t be adding anymore stock of Google Pixel 3a and 3a XLs to the Google Store. This probably means that Google is discontinuing the 3a to make room for the 4a . Now, the rumors on the 4a have been confusing, it’s gotten delayed multiple times but, even if we’re not sure of the launch date, we’re still expecting for the announcement to happen on July 13th. It also just got certified in Taiwan’s NCC and TUV Rheinland, revealing some new specs like a 3140 mAh batter and an 18W charger. Because yeah, Google is still not brave enough. Anyways, we’re expecting this phone to come with a 5.81-inch OLED display, the Snapdragon 730 SoC and a single camera at the back. The RAM is still kinda confusing as some leaks say 6GB and others 4GB, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. There’s still no rumors of the XL variant so we assume that got scrapped entirely.