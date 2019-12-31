Amazon is saying goodbye to 2019 with some amazing deals

Deals. 2019 is almost done but Amazon deals aren’t going anywhere still. The 2018 iPad Pros are up to $199 off on select models depending on the configuration you choose. The regular iPad is also $69 off for the 10.2in variant leaving it at $360 off for the 128GB variant. Samsung’s internal 1TB M.2 SSD is currently available for $119 instead of $170. Finally, if you’re looking for a gaming keyboard, Corsair’s K95 RGB is available for $170 which is a solid $30 discount.

Huawei officials confirm that the Huawei P40 won’t have a graphene battery

A while ago we covered how graphene batteries could change the whole smartphone game, last week there was a leak that the Huawei P40 series could bring graphene batteries that could charge from 0-100% in 45 minutes. Huawei’s French twitter account said that these were just rumors and that there was no confirmation. They also noted that the technology isn’t ready yet but they might come to smartphones in 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 could end up being the Galaxy S20

According to a new report from Ice Universe, Samsung may be changing the naming scheme for their flagships. Just like Huawei did after the P10 and Mate 10, Samsung’s upcoming phone might be the Galaxy S20. It could mean the company is bringing big changes to the table, or going through a new phase which might involve those rumors of merging it with the Note.

It seems that the iPhone 12 will use OLED displays made in China

A new report says that Samsung’s OLED display business with Apple might be cut down by a lot for the next iPhones. The report suggests that Apple will order around 45M displays to BOE, cutting down Samsung’s order down to 150M from around 230M. BOE’s cut might be even bigger than LG’s which was Apple’s secondary partner for OLEDs. All 2020 iPhones are expected to bring OLED displays, the premium variants will most likely be handled by Samsung while LG and BOE displays while go to the affordable variants.

Concept One could be the first foldable device from OnePlus

The Korea Herald’s new report suggests that the OnePlus Concept One we are supposed to see at CES is actually a foldable phone. The report claims that foldables are the future and OnePlus doesn’t want to get left behind. With OnePlus’s strategy of giving us killer specs for a more affordable price tag, it will be interesting to see their take on a foldable phone.

Story of the day:

Google Pixel 4a leak suggests punch hole display

We have some new CAD renders for the Google Pixel 4a which look very interesting. The leaks suggest a punch hole at the front like the early rumors of the Pixel 4 suggested, a mini stove for a single camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack. The report suggests a 5.7 or 5.8in display for this variant, a Snapdragon 730 or 765 processor, 64GB of storage, a 12.2MP camera and there is a possibility for 5G capabilities with the 765G.







