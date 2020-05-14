Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna
https://youtu.be/dC12sUZvmWM

Apple’s 27-inch iMac, Razer Blade Stealth 13 and more, on sale today

Deals. For those of you looking for a laptop, Amazon has the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook for $400 off, leaving the Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD variant for $1400. B&H also has the early 2019 27in iMac for $400 depending on the variant, for example: the Core i9, 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD is available for $2999. We have more deals on Sennheiser headphones, Vizio TVs and more in the links in the description. Buy 27-inch iMac Buy Razer Blade Stealth 13 Buy Vizio 65-inch M-Series Quantum Smart TV Buy Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless

President Trump extends US trade ban on HUAWEI for another year

It’s been a year since the whole Huawei trade war started which means, Huawei has been banned of working with US entities like Google for a year now. If you were expecting Google Play Services to come back to Huawei devices, you’re out of luck because President Trump just signed a new 1 year extension on the ban. This means that Huawei will have to “survive” without working with Google and other US companies until May 2021. We have the specifics of the extension in the link in the description.

LG Wing to arrive in H2 to redesign the Second Screen to a rotating design

We know that LG is reluctant to hop on the foldable trend so they have been making dual displays instead. A new report claims that the company is working on a phone codenamed ‘Wing’ which would have the secondary display in a swivel design for it to become a rotating display. The main display would be a 6.8in panel which will rotate to a T-Shape, revealing the secondary 4in display. Their current dual displays are focused on productivity while this one would be more focused on immersion, with capabilities like having you edit a picture in the main display while the controls are on the secondary display. This phone is expected to come out in the second half of 2020, probably at IFA.

The brains behind Pixel phones’ great camera performance has left Google

The Google Pixels are known for their cameras but, the brains behind these cameras just left the company. According to The Information, Marc Levoy who led the computational photography team which is responsible for things like Night sight and HDR+ left the company back in March. Yes this is the guy who was famous for saying that UltraWide is nice, but they believe Telephoto is better. Some other reports claim that executives like Rick Osterloh weren’t happy with the Google Pixel 4’s performance and sales, with it selling less than the Pixel 3 and 3a. Which might be another reason why many people have been leaving the company since January, like the GM and VP who responded directly to the CEO.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 won’t have a LTPO and 120Hz display after all

It seems that this year we’ll see more differences between the Note 20 and the larger Note 20+. We recently got some leaks for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ displays. Now, the same source claims that the Note 20+ will bring that 120Hz LTPO display but, the regular Note won’t and will stick to an LTPS 60Hz panel. In theory, you should still be able to get 120Hz with LTPS but, it will consume a lot of power so it might not make it to this phone. He also claims that the price for this regular Note 20 will be significantly cheaper, around Note 10 Lite territory.

Story of the day:

These are the results of the Google Pixel 4a’s performance and battery test

We have a full on hands on video of the Google Pixel 4a which just went through some benchmarks and tests. Now, this unit is clearly a pre-production unit as you can clearly tell it has some funky software and it won’t be what you will most likely get at retail. The benchmarks show that it is slightly less powerful than the Pixel 3 XL and it’s also less powerful than the regular Pixel 4. The video also shows a battery test for the 3080 mAh battery which show 5 and 7hrs of screen on-time which doesn’t really reflect real life. We’re expecting this phone to come out in a little less than a month. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
You May Also Like
Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50 Pro update brings 4K 60FPS video recording and April security patch

It also brings a new charging icon, Vivid Mode and more.
Realme 6 Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro is now up for pre-order in Europe for €349, free gift included

It is available for pre-order till May 7.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale in India for the first time today

The price starts at Rs 16,499.