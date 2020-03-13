More Apple deals are available today from Amazon and B&H

Great deals on Apple devices and Android phones are available today

Deals. We got some mixed deals from B&H for today. For starters, the Google Pixel 4 is $250 off which means it’s starting at $550 for the 64GB variant. The Pixel 4 XL is also $250 off and it starts at $650. Moving on to some Apple products, the new 16in MacBook Pro is $400 off which means you can get the 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage variant for $2200. Finally, the Powerbeats 3 are $120 off, leaving them at $80 shipped.

Nubia Red Magic 5G is the world’s first phone with a 144Hz display

After a bunch of leaks, the Nubia Red Magic 5G is now official. The company says their objective was to cram the most powerful hardware possible on to a frame that was functional and looked cool. The key selling point is that 6.65in AMOLED display that runs at 144Hz, it is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage and a 4500 mAh battery. It also brings triple cameras at the back that consist of a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP wide angle and a 2MP macro. It is currently available for pre-order in China for $540 and there is no word on international availability just yet.

OPPO’s 30W Wireless VOOC charging technology is now ready

We were expecting for the OPPO Find X2 to bring 30W wireless charging after the company showcased it last year. Of course that didn’t happen but a Charging Engineer from OPPO just told XDA that the technology is finally ready for use but, there is no upcoming OPPO flagships that may bring it. Rumor has it that OnePlus may rename it and bring it to the OnePlus 8 line up which goes along with those rumors. This is very possible as both companies share the same parent company.

iPhone 12 series could feature a ‘world facing’ 3D depth camera

We’ve been hearing about 3D sensing cameras on the iPhone for a while now. Ming Chi Kuo reported last year that these would be coming in 2020 and a new report gives us a hint on what they can do. The report claims that at least one of these iPhones will bring a ‘world-facing’ 3D sensing camera at the back. Current iPhones use two cameras to create a rough 3D model of an image which is what enables portrait mode and AR apps. With the new ToF system, the phone would be able to create a much more accurate and detailed 3D model of the image which will result in much better pictures and AR capabilities.

Google Pixel 4a’s leaked price is a pleasant surprise

Some new images of Google Pixel 4a billboards were posted yesterday by none other than Evan Blass. For those of you claiming that the billboards are fake, yes these are mock ups for the real billboards. The most important part is that they confirm the 4a’s leaked design along with the $399 price tag. The leaks hint that these phones will bring a better build quality than the Pixel 3a so this price tag might just mean that Google wants to sell as many Pixels as they can after the Pixel 4 didn’t do so well.

Story of the day:

E3 2020 cancelled over coronavirus fears, online announcements possible in June

We know that events like MWC, SXSW, IFA GPC, and many other events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak but sadly, it doesn’t stop there. The NBA season was just cancelled, the Champions League is on the verge of being cancelled as some players have already been diagnosed. Recently E3 also decided to cancel their convention which was set to happen from June 9-11. Apple is also considering not letting people try out Apple Watches and AirPods to avoid spreading of the virus.







