For those of you looking for Apple products, Amazon has some great deals. The latest MacBook Air currently has a $250 discount, leaving that at $1050 shipped for the 256GB variant. The 16in MacBook Pro is also $250 off, leaving the Core i9, 1TB of storage variant at $2550. Finally, the AirPods Pro are $14 off, leaving those at $235 shipped.

Motorola Edge+ said to pack a 108-megapixel camera, because why not?

Even though Motorola hasn’t dropped a flagship in a long time, the rumors hint that we might get one soon. Over the weekend we saw some renders of the Moto Edge, which allegedly brings a 108MP camera. It would bring a triple camera setup that consists of the 108MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra wide and an 8MP telephoto. This phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865, will bring 5G, have a 6.67in display that runs at 90Hz and bring a 5170 mAh battery. The phone was expected to launch at MWC, so we’re still waiting for a launch date.

Coronavirus impact: Apple sold less than 500,000 iPhones in China last month

Coronavirus outbreak might delay Apple’s iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 12

Speaking of MWC and cancellations, a company that has really been affected by the virus is Apple. We’ve heard that the company is running low on replacement iPhones and that the new iPhones might be delayed. A new report says that Apple’s sales are 60% down in China for the month of February which means that they sold less than 500K iPhones. A Bank of America analyst also claims that the September Event might be delayed to late October, and the March Event for the iPhone 9 might be moved to April.

Huawei P40 Pro penta-lens camera specs surface online

We’re expecting Huawei to launch the P40 line up on March 26th in Paris. Some very detailed specs of the camera line up just surface online and it looks like the P40 Pro will bring a main Sony IMX700 52MP main sensor, along with a Sony IMX650 40MP ultra wide, a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a dual prism periscope zoom lens with 10x optical zoom and a ToF sensor. Huawei is rumored to add the Quad Quad Bayer sensor which does 4 in 1 conversions to 16 in 1.

OnePlus 8 series will be all 5G devices, confirms CEO Pete Lau

We thought OnePlus was going to announce something last week but all we got was a snow launcher. However, Pete Lau just sat down with CNET and told them that the company is all in on 5G from now on. He claims that they’ve been investing on 5G for years and that they are very committed to. He confirmed that the full OnePlus 8 Series will support 5G and that it will shoot the price up, which is maybe another reason why the Lite variant will exist. We are expecting to get these phones mid-to-late April.

Story of the day:

Pixel 4a smudgy leaked images give us a closer look at the matte back

Google Pixel 4a appears on video, reveals full design and key specifications

It’s too early for Google Pixel 4a leaks, so yesterday we got some IRL images that showed the full design of the 4a but now, we have a full hands on video of the device. We get to see the device in a dark grey or matte black color variant, showing off the single stove design and the fingerprint scanner at the back. At the front we see the device fully working and the punch hole 5.81in Full HD+ display. The video also reveals that it will bring a Snapdragon 730 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage after all.







