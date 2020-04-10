Author
Today’s deals include the 9.7-inch iPad starting at $330 and more

Deals. Amazon has the 9.7in iPad on a $129 discount, leaving the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular for$329.99. The Samsung 55in QLED ‘Frame’ TV is also $250 off, leaving it at $1,098. Finally, we also have deals on JBL speakers like the Flip 5 which is $30 off. Buy 9.7-inch iPad Buy Samsung Frame 55-inch Smart TV Buy JBL Flip5 Buy Ultimate Ears BOOM 3

TikTok pledges $375 million to support coronavirus relief efforts

We know some big companies have been pledging money to support the fight against COVID-19. Tik Tok is now joining by pledging $375M. The company is sending $250M directly to medical workers, educators and communities deeply affected by the crisis. The company is then donating $100M in ad-credits to SMBs so that they can recover from the financial setback caused by the outbreak. Finally, they are giving NGO’s $25M worth of in-feed ad spaces to help keep people properly informed.

A new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with 5G could arrive later this year

The COVID-19 pandemic won’t affect the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has been in the market for a couple of months now and it has been doing good in terms of sales. According to a new report we might be getting a 5G variant later this year. The phone will be targeted especially at the people who didn’t buy the first one due to the lack of 5G connectivity. However, we don’t know if the special editions that are supposed to come out will bring 5G or not. We are also expecting the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Note 20 this year but Samsung claims that they will stick to their regular calendar and that it won’t be affected by the pandemic.

LG details cleaner and sleeker design language of its upcoming smartphones

LG just shared some new sketches of what their future designs would look like. The company isn’t following the stove trend and is going for a new ‘raindrop approach’ where the main sensor is bigger and the rest follow in descending order to simulate ‘raindrops’ falling. The main sensor seems to have a small hump while the other two seem flushed to the glass. On the front we see some very slim bezels but no selfie camera, overall it looks very clean. We’ll see if we get it with the G line-up’s replacement.

Microsoft delays the launch of Windows 10X and Surface Neo: Report

Microsoft announced the Surface Neo back in October, a dual-screened PC that we were supposed to get some time this year. Now, according to some new sources, Microsoft won’t have the Neo ready for the holidays this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Another reason is that Windows 10X which works on multiple displays isn’t ready yet. Microsoft is focusing on getting it to work right on one display in the mean time. We don’t have any information on if the Surface Duo will be delayed as well.

Story of the day:

Pixel 4a complete specs are here: Snapdragon 730, 12.2MP camera and OLED display

Google Pixel 4a retail box leaks online, could be launched soon

Google Pixel 4a XL appeared on eBay, even though it “doesn’t exist”

We have a bunch of Pixel 4a today, starting off with the complete spec list leaked. It looks like it will pack the Snapdragon 730, a 5.81in OLED display, 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, a 12MP single camera at the back and an 8MP selfie shooter. We also got a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 3080 mAh battery that supports 18W charging. A new leak also emerged on Facebook showing off the retail box that confirms that the device is coming soon. We did hear that we wouldn't be getting an XL variant, but the back panel for it just emerged on eBay as well. The camera hump looks different from both the 4a and the 4 so this may just be a prototype if it did in fact get canceled.
