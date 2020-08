The Google Pixel 4, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and more devices are on sale today

Confirmed: Microsoft could acquire US arm of TikTok by September 15

Samsung could be interested in buying a small stake in ARM

Here’s your first look at the HUAWEI Mate 40 and its ginormous camera bump

Check out the new real-life pictures of the Moto RAZR 5G

Story of the day:

Google Pixel 4a is finally official and it costs a sweet $349

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G is coming this fall at $499, Pixel 5 will tag along too

https://youtu.be/MSOPMfJOvEo Deals . Since it’s Pixel day, let’s start the week off with Pixel deals. The Pixel 4 is currently $45 off, leaving the 64GB variant at $754. However, if you go for the 4 XL, you can catch an $80 discount, leaving that at $820 shipped. B&H also has some deals on iPads, like in the case of the 11-inch variant which is $400, now the price is still kinda steep but you get the 1TB, Wi+Fi + Cellular variant for $1,099. Finally, the Garmin Fenix 5S is $62 off, leaving it at $438 shipped. We have more deals on AirPods, Thunderbolt docks and more.We haven’t been covering the whole the US is banning Tik Tok situation because we thought it was way too political but, it has been trending on social media. Now, it looks like Microsoft wants a piece of the pie. On a new statement, Microsoft confirmed that they want to buy the US arm of Tik Tok and, this development comes after Satya Nadella talked to the US President. According to them, they are interested in doing the security review which the president asked for and they will also pursue discussions with Tik Tok’s parent company, ByteDance. These discussions should be completed by the week of September 15th and Microsoft would also allow other investors to pitch in. We’ll keep you posted.Speaking of purchases, on Friday we covered how NVIDIA wants to acquire Arm, and now it looks like Samsung wants a small piece of that pie . According to an industry official, Samsung is considering buying a small stake in Arm, around 3 or 5%. Apparently Samsung’s goal is to reduce their royalty payments for producing chips based on their architecture. The problem is that, we’re not sure if even the NVIDIA deal will actually happen as it might bring some antitrust issues. We know that to some degree, Samsung, NVIDIA and Apple sort of compete in the same business which is why Samsung’s strategy works best. A small share of this assures regulators that there isn’t anti-competitive business going on and, they did a similar thing with ASML back in 2012. NVIDIA is apparently in advanced talks with Softbank so, we’ll see how this evolves.Recently we started getting rumors of the Mate 40 series as we get closer to October. Now, we have some CAD renders from OnLeaks and, they look kinda funny. Now, remember this is not the Pro so no waterfall display, we get a regular curved display with a dual pill-shaped punch hole on the top left. Now, when you turn the phone around we get this huge stove, and I mean huge. It has three camera sensors, with no periscope lens and another sensor that kinda looks like Apple’s LiDAR solution. The leak also mentions that this is a 6.4in display but, we don’t have any more information on the internals just yet.Last week we got some new pics of the upcoming RAZR from Evan Blass but, now we get some hands on images from Weibo. These aren’t exactly high-res but, we are available to see some new improvements. For starters, the chin is getting smaller and apparently the fingerprint sensor is gone. We’re also able to see the outside and, it looks like we’ll still be getting a single main camera but, according to the rumors this will be upgraded to a 48MP sensor and the selfie camera is also expected to jump up to 20MP. However, we can’t really see if the notch is changing due to the dark wallpaper. Some of the other leaked specs include the Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 2845 mAh battery with 18W charging.Yes, it happened. Can I start saying finally again? The Google Pixel 4a was FINALLY announced. Let’s start by giving you the official specs, this phone brings a 5.81in FHD+ display, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 730G, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It brings a 3140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and USB PD 2.0 standard. You’re getting a single 12.2MP shooter at the back, with both OIS and EIS stabilization and it supports features like HDR+, Dual Exposure controls, Portrait Mode, and even, Night Sight with astrophotography. Video Capture is kinda limited as it is capped at 1080p with a 30fps frame rate, and the selfie camera is an 8MP shooter at f/2.0 with no autofocus magic. It’s already available for pre-orders and it retails at $349 , it will be available for purchase on August 20th. However, Google didn’t stop there, they leaked their own line up for the fall… They revealed that we’ll be getting the Pixel 4a 5G which will start at $499 and it will debut along the Pixel 5 which we still don’t know if that will be a flagship or not. They also gave us a teaser with both of the phones side to side with the text 5G behind them.