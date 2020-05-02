- AirPods Pro,
- AKG N700,
- Apple,
- Apple Watch Series 6,
- camera,
- Camera Comparison,
- Canalys,
- Comparison,
- Coronavirus,
- COVID-19,
- Daily,
- Daily Tech,
- Daily Tech News,
- Deals,
- discounts,
- Google,
- Google Pixel 4a,
- Huawei,
- IDC,
- Jaime Rivera,
- Leaks,
- Mac,
- Mac Mini,
- Marshall,
- Marshall Tufton,
- News,
- OnePlus Z,
- Pocketnow Daily,
- qualcomm,
- Redmi Note 7,
- Rumors,
- Samsung,
- Samsung Galaxy Buds,
- Samsung Galaxy Buds X,
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+,
- Samsung Galaxy S10+. AKG,
- Snapdragon 765
You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Buds X may include noise cancelation for less than $200
Apple’s AirPods Pro may finally have a contender, as the new Samsung Galaxy Buds X may arrive with noise-canceling features and a great price
- Samuel Martinez
- 1 May 2020
- 20:00EDT
The OnePlus 8 Pro’s display is now having more problems
The display in several OnePlus 8 Pro devices have started to present even more issues that now include image retention and burn-in
- Samuel Martinez
- 24 April 2020
- 18:00EDT
Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite could be launched today: Watch the live stream here
There are no details on exactly which phone(s) will launch in the Redmi Note 9 series.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 30 April 2020
- 01:00EDT