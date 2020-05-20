Today’s deals include the Microsoft Surface Pro X, the Nokia 9 PureView and more

Deals. This is a special day, it is our second day with no Apple deals. Amazon currently has the Surface Pro X for $399 off, leaving the 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage variant for $999 but you can get also get more discounts on the other variants. The Nokia 9 PureView is also $70 off, meaning you can get the 128GB variant for $380. We also have more deals on JBL speakers, Lenovo tablets and more.
Galaxy S20 with mmWave 5G support coming to Verizon in exclusive Cloud White color

Samsung released the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra on Verizon this year but, they left the regular S20 out, because well, it had no mmWave. But guess what happens when OnePlus proves that you can make a small phone with the extra antenna system. Well, Verizon is now releasing the regular 6.2in Galaxy S20 5G, in an exclusive Cloud White color variant. Pre-orders will be available on May 21st and will launch officially on June 4th. It will be available on both, their Ultra Wideband 5G network and their lowband network.

Sony might be working on a phone with a pop-out camera and speakers

Sony has been one of the few companies that hasn’t experimented with a pop-up mechanical camera yet, cause you know, they were about 3 years late to the curve wagon, and they’re still around 4 years away from getting good photos on their own sensors. We have a new patent from the company that was cleared earlier this month for an… interesting pop-up camera. The phone has some very slim bezels all around and it actually has two possible pop-out models, one from the top for the camera and one from the bottom for speakers. According to the patent only the top part would extend whenever you use the camera, and if you’re playing a video or a game, both sides will pop out for a more immersive audio experience. We’ll see if we ever get this from Sony after all.

IFA 2020 will take place after all, here’s how

If you remember, given the restrictions the German government had imposed until October, IFA was gonna go digital. Well, during a livestream today, IFA’s Executive Director said that a physical event will be happening with strict attendee limits. Now, even if Germany is allowing gatherings of up to 5000 people, IFA will be very strict and will allow a maximum of 1000 people to each section of the event per day. The event will not be open to the public and it will be shortened to three days. It will take place in Berlin from September 3 to September 5, press conferences will be held in the same central place instead of different booths and only around 800 journalists from around the world will be able to attend. If you want to attend virtually, you’ll still be able to.

The design of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has been revealed

We have a pair of images recovered by Ice Universe with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s alleged design. This is the regular Note 20 and not the Plus variant. It brings a pretty boxy design, like the one on the previous Galaxy Note 10. We still get the centered punch hole on the display and a triple camera array at the back with the hump looking like the one on the regular Galaxy S20. The leaked specs include a 4000 mAh battery and a 12MP main camera for this phone, while the Plus variant is getting a 4500 mAh battery and a 108MP camera. Now, is it just me, or does it seem to be very iterative? Which is not bad given how much I love the Note 10.

Story of the day:

Google survey hints Pixel 4a will start at $349, Pixel 5 to cost $699

Google Pixel 4a appears in YouTube video, revealing dimensions and more

And finally the hottest news today have to do with Google and its future smartphones. Let’s first begin with even more leaks for the Pixel 4a because, why not. The same source from all the tests and samples just showed his prototype of the 4a on a livestream, which basically gave us a better idea of the dimensions of the phone, he also claimed that the phone has a very strong haptic motor. Now, to get into the hot and obvious part, there’s a new survey from Google which popped up on Reddit, asking users if they would be interested on buying a Pixel phone with a durable plastic build, a 3.5mm headphone jack that starts at $349 which is the alleged price tag we got last week. The survey doesn’t stop there and asks about ‘the best flagship Google phone’ which features a ‘best in class camera, wireless charging and water resistance’ as well as early access to the latest Google features for $699. This also goes along with the rumors that the Pixel 5 might not be a flagship and would move on to mid-ranger territory. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
