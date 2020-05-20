- Amazon,
- Daily,
- Daily Tech,
- Daily Tech News,
- Deals,
- Design,
- discounts,
- Galaxy S20 5G UW,
- Google,
- Google Pixel 4a,
- Google Pixel 5,
- IceUniverse,
- IFA,
- IFA 2020,
- Jaime Rivera,
- jbl,
- JBL Charge 4,
- Leaks,
- Lenovo,
- Microsoft,
- News,
- Nokia,
- Nokia 9 PureView,
- Pixel 4a,
- Pixel 4a price,
- Pixel 5,
- Pixel 5 price,
- Pocketnow Daily,
- Rumors,
- Samsung,
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20,
- Samsung Galaxy S20,
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW,
- Sony,
- Sony patent application,
- Sony popout speaker,
- Sony popup speaker smartphone,
- Surface Pro X,
- Verizon
You May Also Like
It could be launched on May 25.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 15 May 2020
- 01:41EDT
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Poco F2 Pro, the Google Pixel 4a, the dates for the next WWDC and more
- Samuel Martinez
- 6 May 2020
- 00:30EDT
It packs 30mAh, and an additional 250mAh battery.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 8 May 2020
- 03:28EDT