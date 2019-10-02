Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4 XL Already on Sale… Sort Of?! (video)

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL collection offers

Deals. This is your weekly reminder that the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are still $300 off on the Google Store. They also have a lot of deals on Nest Hubs and Chromecasts that you should definitely check out.

We have a new leak recovered by a publication of the Motorola One Macro. It was spotted on a Saudi Arabian online retailer. It features a triple camera setup including a 2MP macro camera, a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Other details include 2GB of RAM, a Helio P60, and priced around $240.

Microsoft’s Event is happening tomorrow and naturally we have some leaks from Evan Blass of the entire line up we expect to see. We have images of the Surface 7 Pro, a 13in and 15in Surface laptop 3, and an ARM powered 2 in 1 device. Evan also mention a dual displayed Surface but we don’t have pictures of that yet.

We have a new patent of a feature that could come to the Samsung Galaxy S11. The patent describes that the phone will bring an infrared spectrometer that sends electromagnetic waves including IR and visible light. This could ideally tell you how much sugar is in a fruit but more realistic uses include measuring CO2 or blood sugar levels, and even detecting smoke. This could also become Samsung’s competition to Face ID. We’ll see what we get.

Kuo: High-End iPad and MacBook With Mini-LED Displays to Launch Between Late 2020 and Mid 2021 We have a new prediction from Ming Chi Kuo for the upcoming miniLED iPad and MacBooks. He claims that they will come in late 2020 or 2021. They will reportedly use 10,000 LEDs each compared to the 576 in the Pro XDR display. The sizes would be 10-12in for the iPad and 15-17in for the MacBooks. These will most likely be high end products because the miniLEDs that will be supplied by LG cost more. This means it will be saved for the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models.

We have some new high resolution leaks of the Google Pixel 4 posted by Evan Blass showing everything we’ve already seen. On another note, users are already selling used demo units of the Pixel 4XL on a Malaysian auction site for around $1200 for the 128GB variant. The seller claims that it will support 40W charging but this charger won’t come in the box.

