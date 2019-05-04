Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4 with better design, OnePlus 7 Pro color variants & more (video)

Save $380 on Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch cellular 256GB iPad Pro at $699 shipped

Deals. B&H currently has the cellular and WiFi 256GB 2017 12.9in iPad Pro for $699 shipped. That is a solid $380 discount from its original price tag.

Apple Watch Continues to Dominate With Estimated 1 in 3 Share of Smartwatch Sales Last Quarter

According to new quarter results, the Apple Watch continues to dominate with 35.8% market share. For every three smartwatches shipped, 1 of them is an Apple Watch. Samsung, imoo and fitbit follow but none of them are close to the Apple Watch.

OnePlus 7 Pro leaks in Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey colors

We have new leaks of the color variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The colors are called Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey. We see the triple cameras at the back and this one has no notch so this could confirm the slider camera of the previous leaks.

Whoops, looks like Best Buy already put out some Pixel 3a XLs

The Google Pixel 3a has been heavily leaked but not confirmed nor announced. Now someone at BestBuy didn’t seem to get the memo and put out some Pixel 3a XL boxes like the one that was leaked a couple of days ago.

Story of the day:

Google taking smartphone design more seriously after slow Pixel 3 XL sales

Google recently admitted that the Pixel 3XL isn’t selling so well and one of the reasons is the design. Apparently the company has three independent design teams working on the design of the Pixel 4 and they will pick the best design.

