Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4 Launch Date is FINALLY Here! (video)

Get up to $250 in credit towards a new Nintendo Switch at GameStop right now

Deals. GameStop is running some Nintendo Switch trade-ins that could get you up to $250 in credit for a new Switch. The list of devices you can trade in is in the link below, it includes consoles and even some old iPhones.

The OnePlus TV isn’t out yet, but it already has competition: the Motorola TV

OnePlus has been making a lot of noise with their TV but Motorola just beat them to the punch in India. The company didn’t just release 1 TV, they released 6 different TVs that go from 32in to 65in with capabilities like HDR 10 and Dolby Vision running on Android 9. 4K variants start from the 43in variant, prices go from $560 up to $910 for the 65in variant.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 specs allegedly leaked

We have some leaked specs for the Surface 7 Pro ahead of Microsoft’s October 2 Event. We have 5 different variants that start with a Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD and go all the way to an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. The reports claim that these Intel chips will be the 10th Gen chips built with a 10nm process.

This crazy new slider design with a waterfall display might be Samsung’s Galaxy S11

We have a new patent of a very weird but interesting design that Samsung may use for the Galaxy S11 if they don’t merge it with the Note next year. The design consists of a slider that easily fits in your pocket when folded up and has a waterfall display. You then pull the screen upwards and it gives you 25% more screen as well as the rear cameras. This would also be helpful to prevent damage to the cameras and that portion of the display.

Here’s the OnePlus 7T in official images and some new camera specs OnePlus just posted the design of the OnePlus 7T on a forum for reasons that we can’t understand. It will have a frosted Blue finish with triple cameras at the back with the circular sensor. The specs of the camera include a 48MP f/1.6 main sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 sensor with a 51mm telephoto lens and a 16MP sensor with a 17mm ultra wide angle lens.

Story of the day:

Pixel 4 announcement set for October 15 at Made by Google 2019

Google Pixel 4 event ad in Times Square officially shows off coral/orange color

Google FINALLY sent out press invitations for their event that will be on October 15th in California. The event tells us to expect the new Pixel device and home connected devices with no word about the Watch or tablets after they basically killed off their tablet division. There are already ads on Time Square confirming yet again the back design as well as the orange variant.

