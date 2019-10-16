Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4 Event was INTERESTING, Sort Of… (video)

Google – Pixel 3a XL – 64GB (Unlocked) – Purple-ish

Deals. Today is the Google show, so it’s only fitting if we start with some Pixel deals. The Pixel 3 and 3 XL are still $300 off at the Google Store for those of you who are interested but, if you want preorder the Pixel 4 you actually get $100 to spend in accessories on the Google store.

Google Stadia officially launching November 19

– We’ve been hearing a lot about Stadia for months, but the company finally announced the launch date today. The launch is set for November 19th across the 14t markets they announced and if you want to play it on mobile, only Google devices are available for now but it will expand later. You do need the controller for it to work, the bundle is still available for $139.

– The new Pixel Buds are here with a new design they got from scanning thousands of ears for a better fit. They have adaptive sound that adjusts the volume depending on your environment, water and sweat resistance, 5 hours of listening time along with the case that will help provide up to 24hrs of play time. They are available in three color variants for $179 but will be available next year.

– The Nests were also shown some love with the new Nest Mini and the Nest WIFI. The Nest Mini offers a louder experience with more bass, background noise monitoring, proximity sensors, for $49 on October 22nd. The Nest WIFI consists of two devices, one that plugs into your modem and the other one to amplify the range, they promise up to 2x the speed and 25% better coverage. The 2-pack goes for $269 and the 3-pack goes for $349 at different retailers.

The Pixelbook Go is now official as well, it brings a 13.3in touchscreen, at 2lbs and 13mm thick. The battery is supposed to last up to 12hrs, it goes from an Intel m3 up to an i7, you can choose 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and storage goes from 64GB to 256GB SSD. It starts at $649 but is currently available for pre-orders in Just Black, Not Pink will be available soon.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixelbook Go, Pixel Buds, Nest Mini, Nest Wifi all official

Now, moving on to these phones that we’ve never seen… The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are now finally official. They pack the Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, a 90Hz display, their Soli chip for motion sense, dual cameras at the back, the main sensor and sadly, a telephoto. The Pixel 4 starts at $799 and the 4 XL starts at $899.

