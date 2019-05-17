Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4 Design Renders, iPad Deals & more (video)

A brand new iPad for $249 is by far the best deal in tablets

Deals. The current Wi-Fi, 32GB iPad is on sale at Amazon for $250. The 128GB Wi-Fi model is also on sale for $329.

OnePlus makes a deal with ‘Avengers’ Robert Downey Jr. to endorse OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus just made an endorsement deal with Robert Downey Jr aka Michael Fisher for the OnePlus 7 Pro. They will use him as an asset to market the phone to the India and Asian markets. The first image is of him holding the phone in front of a McLaren. It’s a $12M 2 year agreement.

Huawei willing to sign no-spy agreements with governments

U.S. adds Huawei to ‘trade blacklist’

The US is trying to make sure that Huawei doesn’t make part of their 5G infrastructure but the company says they are willing to sign a no-spy agreement with several governments including the UK. The US government just put Huawei and their allies on their entity list which prevents them from buying any US tech without the government’s approval.

Google settles faulty original Pixel lawsuit by paying up to $500

Google just might end up reimbursing $400 to Nexus 6p users, but in 2018 users of the original Pixel filed a lawsuit against Google for shipping them Pixels with faulty microphones. Google has reportedly agreed to settle and would end up paying customers with the issue around $500. If you dealt with the problem just once you can get $350 and if you didn’t but owned the original Pixel you can still get $20.

Story of the day:

These new leaks of the Pixel 4 are just too good to be true

We have new renders of what the Google Pixel 4 might look like including some patents. It could bring a selfie camera similar to the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus by killing the notch. It will also bring a in-display fingerprint scanner and include dual cameras at the back. The regular Pixel’s price could start at $799 and the XL at $899.

