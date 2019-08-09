Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL Specs LEAKED! (video)
Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Note 8, on sale for $470.50 (Reg. $900)
Deals. Amazon is currently clearing out the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, available for $470.50. This is the unlocked 64GB, Exynos variant.
Apple Releases Fifth Public Betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS
Apple is releasing the 5th Beta of iOS 13 and iPad OS to the public today. It brings no major improvements over the last beta other than bug fixes and new features like the new photo editing interface, the volume HUD and Dark Mode on Apple Music.
Apple patent application suggests Face ID could be coming to the Mac
A new patent suggests that Apple might bring Face ID to Macs some time soon. The first sensor would detect when someone is close to the computer when it is asleep, then the secondary sensor or camera would identify if it is a person or an object, if it detects a person it will turn on to its normal operating state. It could also be used for other authentications.
Huawei mate 30 pro and mate 30
The other day we covered some case leaks for the regular Huawei Mate 30 that featured a circular triple camera. Now we have renders for the Mate 30 Pro and it actually looks kind of weird. We still see three cameras and an oddly squared flash, we see an extra sensor at the side below the speaker but we don’t know if that is a ToF sensor or a microphone.
Apple’s first foldable device could land in 2020, but might not be an iPhone
A new report claims that Apple will be releasing a foldable smartphone for 2021 but it will not be an iPhone (most likely an iPad) and will be followed by a foldable iPhone. The report claims that the price is still the hardest part to pin down and that Apple is steadily working on the product, UBS conducted a survey and people are willing to pay $600 more for a foldable phone.
Story of the day:
Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL details emerge about the display, cameras
According to a new report, the Google Pixel 4 will have a 5.7in display while the 4 XL will have a 6.3in display. They will both be FHD+ 90Hz OLEDs. The cameras will be a 12MP main sensor and a 16MP telephoto lens. The other specs include the Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, gesture controls like the ones in the teaser thanks to a new Soli chip, a 2,800mAh battery and 3,700mAh for the XL.
