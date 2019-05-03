Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 3a crazy price, Apple’s $5 Billion settlement & more (video)

Google releases ‘Hey Mom’ ad for Mother’s Day, discounts Home Hub to $99 [Video]

Deals. Mother’s day is around the corner and Google wants you to consider giving your mom one of their devices

Qualcomm Got $4.5 Billion From Apple Settlement According to Earnings Release

Apple CEO Tim Cook: We Feel Good About Resolution With Qualcomm

Qualcomm announced its quarterly earnings results and shared details on the amount of money that they will be receiving from Apple.

Moto Z4 leak suggests a 3.5mm headphone jack will be present

A recent Moto Z4 leak, in the form of an official press render, gives us a look at the phone from all angles, and reveals something new.

Google introduces auto-delete Location History information

The topic of Google recording your Location History is an old one. Luckily, the Android-maker is now introducing new ways to limit its intrusion.

Story of the day:

Leak reveals Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL price, additional details

Recently leaked information has surfaced regarding the possible price of Google’s upcoming Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones.

