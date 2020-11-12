Apple’s latest M1 MacBooks and more devices are on sale todayThe official news, as per usual, the official news today begin with deals and, you won’t believe what Apple products are on sale. Remember those new Macs that were announced yesterday? Well the brand new, M1 Apple Silicon Macs are already on sale. The 13in MacBook Pro is available for $1232 instead of the original $1299 price tag for the entry level variant. The MacBook Air is around $50 off, leaving it at $948. Finally, the Mac Mini is down to $663 for the entry level variant. If you want an iPad Pro, the 12.9in WiFi only variant is getting a $100 off, leaving that at $999. We also have more deals on Intel Macs, Fitbits, Garmin’s and more in the links in the description.
OnePlus Nord SE with 65W fast charging is in development: Report
We know that OnePlus has been having a pretty busy year, especially when it comes to their Nord line up which recently expanded to the US. Well, speaking on that, a new report claims that they are prepping another Nord device for the US. This device would be called the Nord SE and is being developed under the codename “Ebba”. It reportedly brings a 4500 mAh battery and it supports 65W charging, giving you a full charge in under 40 minutes. On the front we might get an OLED panel unlike the ones we got with the recent Nord, and sadly we still have no details on the cameras or processor. OnePlus apparently hasn’t settled on a launch date just yet, pun intended, but we might get it shortly after the OnePlus 9 launch which will apparently happen in March.