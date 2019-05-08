Pocketnow Daily: Google I/O Highlights, Galaxy Fold E-mail Updates & more (video)

Amazon marks down Echo and Ring devices, Fire tablets and more from $20 ahead of Mother’s Day

Deals. Amazon has some heavy discounts on their smart speakers for Mother’s Day. The original Echo starts at $20. They also have discounts on Ring products and their tablets.

Samsung has no idea when the Galaxy Fold will ship, sends emails to customers

Samsung has recently sent emails to many of the customers who purchased the Galaxy Fold. It reveals that Samsung is making progress enhancing the device but that those who preordered wont be charged until the device actually chips. However, if the customer doesn’t confirm their preorder, Samsung would automatically cancel it by May 31st

Google Home Hub rebranded as Nest Hub, now available in 12 new markets starting at $129

The Google Home Hub is no more, it will now be called Nest Hub, these devices are available in 12 markets starting at $129. There is also a new Nest Hub Max that includes a camera and a 10″ screen

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL officially announced

The Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL have finally been presented during Google I/O . They will be available in Just Black, Clearly White, and Purple-ish. They will start at $399 in the regular version, while de 3a XL will be $80 more expensive, but it will give you a larger screen and battery

Story of the day:

Here’s everything new in Android Q Beta 3 [Gallery]

Google I/O has presented several new features that include Google Assistant Apps for smart displays, Google Maps AR that will help you get around anywhere you want, but the most important announcement was Android Q, the return of the 3 button navigation and a fully gestural navigation mode

