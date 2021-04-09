google io 2021

The official news today begin with deals, starting with Amazon. Gotta hand it to them for some crazy discounts most of the time. They currently have the OnePlus 8 for 210 dollars off, leaving it at 490 bucks. The Galaxy S20 FE is also available for 100 dollars off, leaving it at 600 dollars shipped. The regular Galaxy Note 20 which is uhh… not the greatest is also 200 dollars off, leaving it at 799. They also have the Google Pixel 4 for 320 dollars off its original price tag, leaving that at 479 bucks. Moving on to the Samsung store, if you’re looking for other good deals, the company still has the Galaxy S21 for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 300 and the S21 Ultra for 500 bucks as part of their Spring Deals but, you need to have an eligible device to trade-in. Finally, if you’re looking for an iPhone 11 Pro, Woot has the unlocked variant starting at 879 bucks which is a pretty solid discount, but it’s still a 4G Phone. We have more deals on other OnePlus phones, TCL phones and more in the links below.
Let’s stick to official news but moving on to Lenovo as the company just released the successor to their Legion Gaming Phone. This one brings a 6.92-inch AMOLED Display by Samsung running at 144Hz and it features a crazy 720Hz touch sampling rate. As expected, it is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G, with up to 18 Gigs of RAM, up to 512 Gigs of storage and a 5500 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. When it comes to the cameras, it brings a dual camera module with a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra wide. Probably the most interesting feature on this phone is that the Pro variant comes with a built in “twin-turbo fan active” cooling system that it borrows from gaming laptops. Both fans promise to last at up to 6 years and the phone also brings a vapor chamber for passive cooling. The Legion Phone Duel 2 is available in Ultimate Black and Titanium White and it starts at around 565 with the topped out model setting you back 916 dollars. It’s currently available in Europe and Asia but, stay tuned as it might reach the US still, though about that cooling system.. Seems that Zack already broke it.. Oh well..

Let’s move the spotlight on to Apple but this time, we’ll be talking iPads. Earlier this morning we got some new images from Sonny Dickson, showing off some dummy versions of the upcoming 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros along with the iPad mini 6. Of course, these dummies are usually based on the CAD schematics used for case makers before the official release but, these are pretty good. Both of the Pros show off the typical squared design with the dual camera at the back and slim bezels at the front. As for the iPad mini, this one sadly isn’t getting a redesign yet as it still brings the home button and the big bezels but, this is reportedly a larger display at around 8.5 to 9-inches. Probably the biggest update to these iPads is the mini-LED displays we’ll finally be getting for the Pros. We’ll see what other official changes Apple announces, that is if they ever decide to announce these, cause we’re still waiting for that.

Now let’s talk Samsung smartphones and Camera partnerships. This is something I never thought we’d need to see, but oh well. If you heard the podcast we did a couple of weeks ago with Josh, we discussed a ton on how that OnePlus and Hasselblad partnership… isn’t really working out so far unlike other partnerships like Huawei and Leica. Well, according to a tipster named Yogesh, Samsung could be the next company to partner with a camera maker. With a report from Tom’s Guide claiming that tipsters like IceUniverse have confirmed that Samsung and Olympus will be partnering. According to the report, Olympus approached Samsung to offer their branding as well as expertise in the key areas of photography and videography. Of course, we don’t really know what that means until we get the phones. I know Josh loves his Olympus, but I’m not sure Samsung needs help in their image or video quality. Speaking of which, we could reportedly see this partnership on a special edition of the Z Fold, or with the Galaxy S22 Ultra which is still around 8 months away. Of course this is just a report at the moment but, with all the partnerships that have been going on lately

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about Google and Events.. And yeah sadly still no Pixel 6 hands on, but just give it some time. Anyways, yesterday the company announced that Google I/O is back and it will be happening online once again. The event will be happening from May 18th through May 20 and they disclosed that it is free for everyone so you can pretty much register now. If you’re wondering what we could expect, Google will most likely talk about Android 12 aside from, their workshops, developer keynotes, and live Q&As that they do. However, some leaks claim that we could be getting the Google Pixel 5a at this event which was leaked back in February, pretty much rocking the 4a 5Gs design. Some even newer leaks claim that we could also be getting some “Pixel Buds A” which are a more affordable variants of the Pixel Buds, hence the A. We also have a new image of the Pixel Watch from Jon Prosser where we can see a part of the Watch’s display along with a Digital Crown. He didn’t provide much information but, he claims he will have images and videos on his show, hopefully with a date. We’re still a little over a month away so we should be getting more information soon, let’s just hope we get some hardware.
