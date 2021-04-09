You May Also Like
Apple will now allow people setting up their phone to choose a voice for Siri for themselves, and it will no longer default to the voice assistant being female.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 1 April 2021
- 02:50EDT
The latest Samsung deals during the latest Discover Spring event, which gives us the Clean Station and Jet 70 bundle with 50% savings
- Samuel Martinez
- 27 March 2021
- 03:20EDT
We have compiled a list of the best Pixel 4 rugged cases that you can buy right now. Here are the best of those.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 1 April 2021
- 18:00EDT