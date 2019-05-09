Pocketnow Daily: Google Foldable smartphone, iPhone XR 2019 design leaked & more (video)

iPhone SE with 1-month of pre-paid service can be yours for just $87.50

Latest Mac Mini discounted by up to $200 with various configurations available

Deals. B&H has a $200 discount on the latest Mac Mini. Leading the way is the 3.0GHZ, 32GB, 1TB SSD model for $2099 which usually goes for $2299. Simple mobile is also offering the iPhone SE with 1 month of pre-paid service for $87.50.

Oppo will update the Reno 10x zoom to support 60x digital zoom

The OPPO Reno currently goes up to 20x digital zoom while offering 10x optical. Now the company will update it and give us up to 60x digital zoom and they already posted some camera samples that look incredible.

AirPods 3 pricing likely to be higher, suggests second report

A new supply chain report suggests that the pricing of the AirPods 3 which are likely to come at the end of this year will be higher than the current models. We will most likely see the price raise with the 2020 models because the 2019 ones will only be an update to the current ones with no major changes.

2019 iPhone XR could have similar camera bump to iPhone 11, says latest leak [Video]

We have new video renders of the 2019 iPhone XR and it brings half of a stove. It brings the same design as the iPhone XI renders but with dual cameras instead of three and with more colorful color variants. It still has bezels so no moving to OLED yet and there will be no other changes at the front.

Story of the day:

Google already working on a foldable Pixel phone

Back in March we heard that Google may be working on a foldable smartphone. Now, the head of the Pixel department told CNET they have been playing with the clamshell foldable form facto for a long time but they don’t think it’s a clear case yet. He said it is not their main priority because right now you don’t need a foldable phone but it is nice to have. It is unknown if they will even release it.

