Pocketnow Daily: Google Buying FitBit Means A LOT, Here’s Why… (video)

Google Store lets you save $300 on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Deals. The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are out now but, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are still $300 off. The Pixel 3 starts at $499 while the XL starts at $599 at the Google Store. They also have bundles and deals for other Nest products.

Smartphone sales are finally growing for the first time in two years

We know that the smartphone market has been stale for a minute after the upgrade cycle went from 1 year to nearly 3 years. According to Strategy Analytics, smartphone sales are rising for the first time in 2 years, 366.3M phones were sold in Q3 compared to 359M in Q3 of last year. The main grower is actually Huawei with a 29% growth, followed by Samsung with an 8%.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro may come with a separate power/Touch ID key

It doesn’t look like we’re getting new Apple products this year, but the 16in MacBook Pro leaks keep on coming. A new icon of a MacBook Pro has been found in macOS which looks pretty much like a current MacBook Pro but the Touch Bar is designed differently with the Touch ID Sensor/Power Button placed separately.

Will the Samsung W20 5G be China’s next flip phone or foldable phone?

We have a new poster for the Galaxy W20 5G that may be Samsung’s clamshell foldable which will launched in China. Now, the product description does list ‘folder’ but they may also be using it to describe a regular flip phone. Other details include 512GB of storage which seems a lot for a regular flip phone, we also know that it will have a high price tag like other Samsung flip phones. It may launch soon as China’s top three carriers just launched their 5G networks. We’ll see if in fact it’s just a flip phone or an actual foldable.

We have some official looking images of the Motorola Razr We have more leaked images of the new Moto Razr Motorola RAZR renders reveal more details about the foldable clamshell We have some renders of the upcoming Moto RAZR from none other than Evan Blass. We see the device from closed, opened, the full 6.2in display and the outer display as well. It looks very slick and slim, the outer display could be bigger but it’ll only serve for notifications, the clock and signal strength.

Story of the day:

Yes, it’s official, Google has just closed the deal to acquire Fitbit

Well, Google just acquired FitBit for $2.1B which was announced by Google’s Senior VP on a blogpost. They decided to buy mainly because they have been focusing on WearOS and Google Fit but not on hardware enough and they want to put out MadeByGoogle wearables. ‘They aspire to create tools that will enhance your health, knowledge, success and happiness’. If you own a FitBit they will give you the option to move or delete your wellness data as they won’t use it for Google ads.

