The official news today start with the fact that if you missed out on Prime Day, no worries. We’ve got your back. Some good deals are still live and remember you can skip this section if you want. Let’s start with the latest iPad Air which is still 80 bucks off, meaning it starts at 520 dollars. However, if you want more storage, the 256 Gigs model is 100 dollars off, leaving that at 649. If you’re looking for a powerful desktop, the M1 Mac mini is 120 dollars off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 780 bucks. If you want a beast of a smartwatch, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro which I’m using is 100 dollars off, so you can grab it for 550 bucks… I know, it’s not cheap but worth it. If you want the 6S Pro, that one is 150 bucks off as well if you’d like a smaller variant. Finally, Samsung.com is still running their crazy trade-in deals where you can grab the Galaxy S21 5G for 100 bucks, the S21+ for 200 and the Ultra for 500. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is back in stock for those of you worried, and that will cost you 1200 but, you need an eligible device for all of these. We have more deals on Samsung Monitors, Laptops, Garmin Watches and more, in the links in the description.
Leaked renders showcase the new Galaxy Watch Active 4

Let’s move the spotlight on to Sammy and their Wearables cause it looks like we’re very close to some new hardware. Last month Google announced their whole partnership to fix smartwatches but it’s not out yet, we don’t have any hardware, and both companies have been very vague about current hardware being supported. Now we have some new renders of the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4 from OnLeaks that show off some design changes. From these renders we can tell that Samsung is sticking to the rounded display as well as the premium aluminum build. The Watch Active 4 is expected to come in 40 and 44mm variants, with a 2.5D Glass display and the buttons seem to have a different shape when compared to its predecessor. It’ll reportedly be available in 4 different color variants including Black, Silver, Gold and Green and the concept creator for these renders mentions that the shades they used aren’t too accurate when compared to the actual models. Now, we don’t have any dates for this just yet but Samsung did mention they’ll be “reimagining smartwatches” at MWC so hopefully this makes the cut and brings that new WearOS software.

Next year’s iPhone SE could be the most affordable 5G iPhone ever

Now let’s move on to Apple and things we can expect next year, starting with the iPhone SE. We have a new research note from non other than Ming Chi Kuo, where he claims that Cupertino will be launching an updated version of the iPhone SE in the first half of next year, and it gets interesting. In the note he mentions that the design will stay “roughly the same” so yes, it’ll still look like the iPhone 6 pretty much, but it won’t necessarily be the same phone. See Kuo claims that the 2022 iPhone SE will support 5G and will include a new processor as well, making it the “cheapest 5G iPhone Ever” which is probably how Apple will decide to market it. Kuo has also mentioned an iPhone SE Plus in the past with Touch ID in the power button but he hasn’t talked about it in a while so it could have been scrapped by Apple. In a previous report he also talked about Apple developing a new version of the iPhone 11 with a 6-inch LDC display, Face ID and 5G as a new iPhone SE but, we’ll have to wait until 2023 for that redesign.. So yeah, the next iPhone SE will be the cheapest 5G iPhone and it’s coming out next year but, we’re still getting the same design, which makes sense for all those fans home buttons and Touch ID.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ could feature a major camera upgrade

And, before we get to the hottest news let’s go back on to Samsung and what we’re getting with the lower end Galaxy S22 models. So far most of the Galaxy S22 leaks we’ve heard are for the Ultra, saying that it’ll bring real continuous zoom and other features but, we haven’t heard much about its little brothers. Well, a new leak from Tron claims that these 2 will finally get a camera upgrade. We’re talking a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra wide camera. If you’re thinking this is the end of large Pixels, Sammy has a large 50MP sensor with 1.4 µm that grow up to 2.8 µm thanks to Pixel Binning. Assuming this is the same sensor it also records 8K video and Samsung might refresh it with new features before we get these phones early next year. Tron also referred to these as Samsung’s Rainbow R/G as the S22 Series is reportedly codenamed Rainbow and each device gets a letter from RGB, with the Ultra being B. However, he did end the tweet saying we should take these with a grain of salt as it’s still very early, but with rumors pointing to Samsung heavily differentiating the S22 and S22+ from the Ultra, I don’t think this is a bad camera setup at all. Let’s just hope they’re cheaper than this year’s models, which I do

Story of the day:

New iPhone 13 dummy models show small changes

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s switch back to Apple but this time, we’re gonna talk about things we can expect this year with the iPhone 13 or 12S. Yesterday we talked about some leaked specs and price tags thanks to a new report but, let’s just say things are taking an interesting turn. We have some new dummy units for all 4 sizes coming from Sonny Dickinson. These dummies show the new camera module for the smaller variants where the cameras sit diagonally from each other, and we can also see much larger camera humps for the Pros. Renders by Ian also chimed in and said that these dummies match his renders which were made from CAD files. Now, on that original Sonny tweet he claims that all 4 models are still happening, but that’s where things take a twist. That report from TrendForce we covered yesterday claims that Apple plans to focus on larger iPhones this year due to the commercial failure of the iPhone 12 mini. The bad performance is speculated to be caused by poor battery life, and the better value from the iPhone 12, claiming that the mini might become similar to the SE range. The thing about it is, the iPhone 12 mini just reached its end-of-production cycle, way before the other models due to low sales, so it would make sense for Apple to skip it, even if there are still other reports claiming that it could happen.
