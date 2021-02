The Samsung Galaxy S21 is also getting amazing BOGO deals at Verizon.

Let's start today with some iPhone Buy one Get one free deals, since it seems carriers like Verizon are going gall out. You can currently get that BOGO for the iPhone 12 if you get a new line but, if you go in for a trade-in you can get up to $750 off. You can also get the iPhone 11 Pro for $640 off if you get an Unlimited Plan. B&H currently has the OnePlus 8 for $350 off, leaving the entry level, Onyx Black variant for $450 shipped. You can also get 2 OnePlus 8Ts for $1124 which amounts to a $374 discount. For those of you looking for Samsung deals , the company still has trade-in deals for devices like the Note 20 which starts at $449 or the Ultra at $750 . The S20 FE is also available, starting at just $425 but of course, you need an eligible device to trade in. By the way, there are still trade in deals for the Galaxy S21 series as well with store credit, I'll be sure to link to those in the description, We also have more deals on the Xperia 1 mark II, Sony earbuds and more in the links in the description, and don't forget we've partnered with SUPCASE to give away a Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Follow the first link in the description and enter code POCKETNOWGALAXY to enhance your chances to win.Let's move on to foldables which, like we mentioned yesterday should be having a big 2021. This time, let's talk Huawei as so far, the company has given us 2 foldables with the Mate X and the Mate XS which was just a refresh. Now, recently the company filed some patents that hint that we might be getting a new design and, it's kind of a familiar one, looking a lot like the Z Fold 2. According to the leaks, this phone will bring an 8.01in main display, with a 6.45in cover display which will bring a pill-shaped punch hole, no selfie camera on the main display. On the camera department, Huawei will reportedly give us a quad camera setup with a 50MP main lens, along with 16MP, 12MP and 8MP sensors, but we’re not so sure on the specifics of those just yet. It’ll also be powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC, along with a rather small 4400 mAh battery along with 66W charging. And yes, for the price tag, we’re still hearing around $2000 but, due to the whole ban we might not get it world wide once again. Now, the reason we’re covering this is, the company just sent out press invitations for an event to happen on February 22, showing off the folding display in the teaser. We’ll see what we get.Let’s talk Apple and a little more of their unconventional projects, cause right now, it seems the sky is the limit for them. Starting with the Apple Car which was a big topic yesterday, a new report from CNBC claims that this will be a fully autonomous vehicle and it will not be designed to have a driver. This means that Apple is planning to go head to head with Tesla as, we know that that is one of Tesla’s ultimate goals. Now, moving on from the Apple Car, let’s talk about Mixed Reality headsets.. Yes. For some time now, there’s been a ton of rumors surrounding VR and AR headsets from Cupertino as well as glasses. Well, according to a new report from The Information, Apple is working on a Mixed Reality headset that will come equipped with over 12 cameras for head and hand movement tracking, as well as capturing your real world surroundings. Apparently they will also equip it with 2 8K displays and it will feature some eye-tracking technology. Just for contest, Microsoft’s $3500 HoloLens 2 features a total of 7 cameras and a 2K display, so yeah. Now, you might be wondering about the crazy Apple price tag but, the report mentions that the current discussed price is $3000, way cheaper than Microsoft’s considering everything you’re supposed to be getting. The report also shared a rough sketch of the product with a mesh headband and a rather small visor at the front. It will reportedly be aimed at enterprise customers but, we don’t have any dates yet. Last week we covered how Facebook could be suing Apple thanks to the new privacy changes Cupertino announced with iOS 14. If you’re unaware of these, iOS 14.5 which is currently on beta testing, will require developers to ask for the users consent to track their activity across other apps, websites and even devices. You’ll get a prompt with the options, Ask App not to Track or Allow. Facebook’s whole case is that this will affect small business as they can’t track your data to serve you their ads. Yeah right. Well, according to Bloomberg’s Marc Gurman and Nico Grant, Google is also looking into this matter with Android but, there’s a catch . According to the report, Google might implement this feature but in a “less stringent way”. The report mentions that Google is trying to balance the rising demands of privacy-conscious consumers with the financial needs of developers and advertisers. They are apparently seeking input from stakeholders, similar to how they’re developing the new Privacy Sandbox feature for Chrome. So, apparently, Google’s approach won’t directly ask you to opt in or opt out of being tracked because, advertisers won’t really like that but they will probably opt for a solution that allows a certain degree of ad-targeting, but still in a narrower scope for the kind of data they’re collecting. You know what’s funny? That Apple’s Face ID solution for iOS 14.5 will make the update so enticing for EVERYONE, that I doubt anyone will want to skip the update.. So sorry Facebook.Finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk Samsung and foldables . Late last year we heard a ton of rumors on how, the Galaxy Note line was dying so Samsung could shift their focus on to their foldable products. Samsung debunked that but, there are some rumors about it still happening. Another thing Samsung mentioned is how their launch schedule might be changing, which we saw with the S21’s release. Now we have a new tweet from Ice Universe that kind of confirms it. On the tweet he mentions that we may have to wait 5 months to see the Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3. If you think about, their releases are always pretty much 6 months apart and January and August makes all the sense in the world. So far, we’re expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to bring a new UTG composition for the 7.55in internal display, and then on the outside we’ll reportedly be getting a 6.21in cover. A couple of days ago we covered some renders from Ben Geskin showing off the possible new design with the S21 Ultra’s camera and some under the display selfie shooters and even though they aren’t too far fetched, we don’t know if any of those 2 features are coming. Other rumors hint that it’ll be priced at $2000 like the Z Fold 2 was, and it will bring an S Pen included which is why the displays are shrinking down. So far we don’t have much information on the Z Flip 3 expect for the fact that it’ll bring a 6.7in main display at 120Hz and a larger cover display. We’re also hearing some rumors of a Z Flip Lite but that isn’t certain as well. If this is the case though, we should be getting more leaks and rumors soon. Would you buy an Apple Watch just to improve Face ID?