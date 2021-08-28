Apple-sold-more-than-100-million-iPhone-12-series-devices-in-7-months

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specs hinted by benchmark

Once again, there’s no official news today, but don’t worry. (Bane in The Dark Knight Rises “That comes later”). Let’s start with some leaks of Microsoft’s upcoming foldables, if you can technically call them that. If you remember last year, one of the main issues with the original Surface Duo was the outdated specs but, it looks like things are about to change for the better, sort of. We have a new benchmark that was leaked by Slash leaks, that shows off the alleged specs for the Surface Duo 2. According to the leaks, it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 888, not the Plus, as well as 8 Gigs of RAM. The benchmark didn’t provide any details on storage but it did mention it was running Android 11, though we have heard that Microsoft is expected to update it to Android 12 once it becomes available. Last month we also got a video leaked on YouTube showing the updates to the design that include a triple camera array and a frosted glass back. Other than it looks identical to the previous model which means it’ll most likely be as fragile too. We don’t really have a date for the release yet but, I’m sure Panos will post a hands on as we get closer to the end of the year. I mean, he’s gotta show off his new executive position somehow

Galaxy S21 FE leaked by none other than Samsung itself, launch imminent?

Let’s shift gears on to Samsung and their next release which isn’t really a flagship. As yes, we know that the Fan Edition for the Galaxy S20 was a success and multiple reports mention that Samsung wants to follow up on that, even if they’re struggling with the chip shortage. Well, we just got a ton of new leaks as of late, starting with last week when we got some HD renders from Evan Blass that showed the phone from every possible angle, showing the new design which resembles the regular Galaxy S21. Then a couple of days ago it showed up in the Google Play Console, confirming the specs which include a 6.4-inch display, the Snapdragon 888, 6 Gigs of RAM and a 4500 mAh battery. Now, we got a leak from the best possible source… Samsung… In Sammy’s typical fashion, their French website posted a page that advertises a YouTube Premium offer, and in the list of devices that support the offer, we can see the Galaxy S21 FE next to the S21 Ultra. This means that the Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 4 month subscription to YouTube Premium and it is happening after all, but rumors point to it being limited to certain regions. According to the leaks this phone could launch some time in October but with the European websites already leaking it, who knows it might come sooner than we expected. Don’t look at me funny, we don’t have it.

Reuters: Google Pixel 6 series will have a Samsung mmWave 5G modem 

Google Pixel 6 Pro in-display fingerprint scanner accidentally revealed by company exec

Let’s move on to the undisputed king of leaks, Google and the Pixel 6 Series. Even if the company pretty much announced the phone a few weeks ago, there’s still some details that weren’t mentioned and those have been getting leaked slowly, with today shedding some new light on two different reports. Starting with the 5G capabilities, we have a new information from Reuters where they’re claiming that Samsung will also be providing the 5G mmWave modems for the Pixel 6, and I mean it makes sense considering they’ll be manufacturing the Tensor chip as well. As for the second report, Google’s SVP posted a screenshot of what seems to be the Pixel 6’s display running Android 12 of course.. What’s interesting here is that there is a fingerprint reader icon in the middle of the screen. We know that Google has been reluctant to add an in-display fingerprint scanner as they went for facial recognition with the Pixel 4 and then moved back to the fingerprint reader at the back for the 5 Series but, it looks like they’re finally caving in. And since we were on the topic of 5G, yes the screenshot also shows that it is connected to 5G on Verizon.. So yeah, all we need now is an early review.

Story of the day:

Next iPhone to be called iPhone 13, this is as close to confirmation as it gets

iPhone 13 event tipped for September 14, official confirmation pending

Face ID that works with masks allegedly being tested by Apple

Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about Apple and the iPhone 13 because, you know how hectic things get as we start getting closer to September. Today we have 3 different reports on different things we can expect in the next few weeks. Let’s kick things off with the name. Over the past year there’s been some speculation that it might be called iPhone 12S over the fact that it isn’t really a new design and we’re just getting some improvements on features we already had from the last generation. Now we have an image of a sticker tab that’s used to seal Apple products in their boxes that says, iPhone 13 along with the company’s typical Designed By Apple label. At the moment we don’t know if this image is 100% legit so let’s take it with a grain of salt but, it looks like iPhone 13 it is. And before we move on to the release date, let’s talk some features. According to a new report from Jon Prosser, Apple is testing some new Face ID technology for the iPhone 13 that would allow users to access their phones while using a mask and even if you have foggy glasses. Apparently they’re testing it by using this special case and putting it on an iPhone 12. Once the case is on, it bypasses the 12’s Face ID Array and it uses the external hardware which is allegedly the same one on the 13 Series. I know it’s kinda technical but the overall goal is to let you use Face ID even in more complicated conditions. Finally, let’s talk release dates. Chinese ETailer, IT Home has the iPhone 13 for pre-orders set for September 17th. And considering Apple usually has their events on Tuesday’s, it would mean Apple would announce the iPhone 13 either on September 7th or the 14th. On a report Prosser claims that invites will go out on the 7th, with the Event happening on the 14th, pre-orders will go live on the 17th for all iPhone models unlike last year, and they’ll be available in stores by the 24th. And he also mentions that the new AirPods are coming at this event.
