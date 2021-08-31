Google-Pixel-6-lineup-official-images-from-Google
Google Pixel 6 series (Image Credit: Google)

Fossil Gen 6 unveiled with Snapdragon 4100+ and will receive Wear OS 3 in 2022

The official news today begin with some wearables because why not? And yes, don’t forget, the deals are all in the description if that’s your jam. So yeah, there’s been some sort of a drought when it comes to Android Wearables as of late, mainly because of Google’s transition to their collaboration with Samsung but if you were waiting for something a bit more mainstream, we finally get Fossil’s Gen 6 Series. This new smartwatch brings a 1.28-inch display, 1 Gig of RAM and 8 Gigs of storage. Now what makes it special is that it’s powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ which was announced last year but, it should still be very efficient thanks to the new structure it was built on. Qualcomm is promising 85% higher performance and 25% reduced power consumption when compared to the previous generation. It brings 3 buttons on the right side and a rotating dial for controls. What’s the catch? Well apparently we can expect only 24 hours of battery life “based on usage” which is nothing to be proud about to even mention, but there is an extended mode, and also, 30 minutes of charge will get you up to 80% battery… So yeah, wear it day and night and charge it while you shower, theoretically. We’re also getting updated sensors that support sleep and blood oxygen tracking. The Fossil Gen 6 is available in 42mm and 44mm variants and will start for 299, you can pre-order it right now and it’s slated to ship by the end of September. Theoretically yes, it will support the new WearOS, but it seems you’ll have to wait until 2022 for that. So weird.

Apple Watch Series 7 watch faces will take advantage of the bigger screen

Speaking of wearables, let’s shift gears.. (like a watch) on to Apple and the Apple Watch Series 7. Oh Diego, the puns.. According to most leaks including the two that we have today, it looks we’re in for somewhat of a major upgrade this year. Starting with the display, Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter claims that Apple is set to include a new set of watch faces that’ll take advantage of the larger display. And of course, the major leak here isn’t really that, but the fact that he’s further confirming that we’ll be getting larger, 41mm and 45mm variants. Moving on he also claims that we shouldn’t expect any new health features and that Cupertino will be focusing on the faster processor and slightly larger display. Apparently the next health upgrades are coming until next year where we might see the body-temperature sensor.. And since we’re focusing on the design, like what happened with the AirPods a few months ago, we have some new Chinese clones of the Apple Watch Series 7 that were made based off the leaked renders we got a few months ago. Now, Jon Prosser does claim that footprint isn’t really accurate, but these clones pretty much confirm that we’re getting a squared design with a larger display. Other than that, the Digital Crown is still here along with the side button, so no surprises on that front. I just hope Jon is right about how thin it is because those clones are actually thick

iPhone 13 could feature satellite communication, claims report

And since we’re on the topic of Apple products we’re getting in the next couple of weeks, let’s talk iPhones. We have a new report from Ming Chi Kuo on a feature that we had sort of heard about, but a while ago. On his latest research note, he claims that the iPhone 13 will feature Low Earth Orbit Satellite Communication Connectivity. Going back to English, this means that users would be able to make calls and send messages in areas that have no 4G or 5G coverage. This would be possible thanks to a customized version of Qualcomm’s X60 chip which already supports satellite communications but which other companies weren’t really considering implementing until next year. If you remember, Mark Gurman actually reported on the existence of the team working on this back in 2019, explaining that Cupertino was looking into new ways to beam data like “internet connectivity” to other iPhones in case they ran out of signal. Kuo is comparing the LEO communications to mmWave 5G in terms of the impact in the network industry and mentions that Apple is very optimistic on this upcoming trend of satellite communications. However, there’s also contradicting reports that claim that this isn’t really a new type of communication and will only be support for another radio band that was previously assigned to satellites and will now be used for 4G/5G. Again, we’re just a few weeks away from the alleged event so, we’ll see how this evolves.

Story of the day:

This is the Google Pixel 6: Google Tensor SoC, premium design and true flagship specifications

– Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about Google and their plans for the Google Pixel 6 rollout since it gets kinda controversial. So, last Friday we covered some leaks that claimed that Apple might be holding their event for the iPhone 13 Series on September 14th, with pre-orders going live on the 17th and the device hitting stores on the 24th.. Now we have a new Weibo post from a tipster that goes by the name of “Panda” where he’s showing us some alleged launch dates for a ton of new devices that we can expect this year. Well, if his information his correct, Google would have their overseas press conference on September 13th, which is one day before the slated date for Cupertino’s Event. And, one thing to note here is that the date for the iPhone Event is listed as September 15th which might be due to the different time zones, considering Apple hosts their events in the morning. That said, it could also mean that Google could be launching the Pixel on the 12th, so we’re not sure. So just as a quick recap, Google officially previewed the Pixel Series last month. We’re getting a vanilla model along with the Pixel 6 Pro, both powered by their custom Tensor SoC which will be reportedly built by Samsung. We can expect 5G capabilities, a triple camera array, new displays, and your typical flagship specifications but with a premium price tag this time around. Google was pretty vague on the capabilities of this smartphone when it comes to features like the camera and what that Tensor chip will be able to do so, their event is still pretty necessary if you ask me. So, if the Pixel is set to launch the day before we get the iPhone 13, which one would you pick?
