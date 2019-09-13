Pocketnow Daily: Gaming on Google Pixel 4 FINALLY Worth It?! (video)

Apple’s latest MacBook Air returns to all-time low pricing at $199 off

Deals. Apple’s latest Macbook Air is currently $200 off on Amazon. This leaves the 128GB variant at $899 and the 256GB model at $1099.

Motorola phone with pop-up selfie camera gets leaked

Motorola has been hard at work lately and now we get more leaks from XDA of a phone with a pop up camera. We have two separate images that show off the phone, it has a little chin at the bottom but minimal bezels at the sides and top and on the other image we get to see the pop up camera.

OnePlus TV remote looks a lot like the Apple TV Siri remote

The OnePlus TV: All the rumors in one place (Updated September 12)

We have new teasers of the OnePlus TV because they are being posted by Pete Lau himself. First he posted an image that shows what could be a Kevlar pattern on the back. Then he posted a picture of the remote which looks a lot like the Apple TV Siri remote.

Galaxy S11 colors may have been leaked months before the phone’s reveal

We know it’s way too early but we are already getting bits and pieces of what to expect for the Galaxy S11. Apparently the color variants will be Blue, Pink, Black and White pretty much like the current Notes. They also added that Samsung will most likely stick to the Aura variant and that this phone will have a lot of storage options to choose one, probably starting at 128GB and reaching up to 1TB.

Huawei Mate30 Pro spotted in the wild, flaunts waterfall display The Huawei Mate 30 Pro was just spotted in the wild on some images posted to Weibo. We see the device in a very thick case and an extremely curved waterfall display. It also has a notch again but it looks smaller and the phone is rumored to bring dual selfie cameras as well as the Face recognition sensor.

Story of the day:

Another Pixel 4 video shows off the gaming chops of Google’s next flagship

Our daily dose of hands on videos for the Google Pixel 4 is here yet again. On this video the guy shows off the design and some PUBG gameplay. It seems to run the game smoothly with the new added RAM, new processor and 90Hz display as the Pixel 3 used to struggle with gaming.

