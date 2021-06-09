Save big bucks on the latest MacBooks, iPads and more Apple products today

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac, the Mac mini, Razer gaming peripherals and more are on sale today

As per usual, the official news today begin with deals on some brand new Apple products, on Amazon of course. Starting with the Blue M1 iMac which is still available for 1259 bucks, when compared to the 1299 you have to pay for the same specs in the rest of the color variants. The M1 Mac mini is also 50 dollars off, leaving the base model for 650. And since we sadly didn’t get any hardware yesterday, the M1 MacBook Pro is available for 150 dollars off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage for 1350 in Silver which I highly recommend. Amazon also has the Apple Watch Series 6 for 70 dollars off, leaving the base Product RED variant for 359. If you want to enjoy those new AirPods features, the Pros are available for 52 dollars off, leaving them at 197. To conclude with Cupertino, the latest iPad Air is available for 549, which is a solid 50 bucks off for the base model. If you’re looking for a gaming keyboard, Razer’s 60% Huntsman Mini keyboard is 30 bucks off, leaving it at 90 dollars. If you want a mouse to pair that with, the Basilisk Ultimate is 70 dollars off, leaving it at 100 bucks. Finally, if you want to save both time and money, we have a special promotion for NordPass Premium, where you get a 70% discount for one of the best password managers in the market
iOS 15 official: everything you need to know

As for other official news, let’s discuss the small tid bits that we get to learn after a WWDC event.. and make sure you watch my full impressions on the event on the other video which I’m linking to. Let’s start with “move to iOS,” which seems to be a major trick Apple is bringing to iOS 15, and by the way that’s the name of the app or service. And yes.. did you see that shameless Android screen that Apple used on the event to show FaceTime on Android? Seems Apple wants to make it easier than ever for you to switch, and they clearly want to start with making Android look ugly on camera. The second is that tvOS is now growing up to do logical things. Ever try signing into your stuff on it? It’s horrible.. but now you’ll be able to use either TouchID or FaceID. This sounds so logical, but yet it’s taken this long to happen. Third is something minor, but the fact that iPhone apps will now run on landscape on the iPad. Not sure if that’s a bug or an idea, but prepare for that one as it might be coming. And last, for those of you that waited for hardware.. I know.. Leakers looked really bad.. Sources now say Q3, so you get a little breathing room for your wallet from here to there. Just don’t do what I do and put the money away before you spend it on something else.. like an M1 iPad Pro that just doesn’t make sense any more.

Google Pixel Fold to arrive late this year?

Now, let’s shift focus on to Google and their upcoming foldable. Not sure how much you care about foldables yet, but to have Google jumping into it could mean a lot. If you were not familiar, Google is making a foldable.. We hope. Can’t wait for a leaked review to prove it, but yeah. Over the past few months we’ve gotten some leaks which include the codenamed passport and we recently heard that we might get a display from Samsung that actually features their UTG technology. UTG meaning Ultra Thin Glass. Well, speaking on that display we have a couple of very interesting tweets from Ross Young. Starting with “Pixel Roll has such a nice ring to it. It is in our forecast but not expected in the next year”. So it looks like Google also has a rollable smartphone in the pipeline. But going back to the foldable, he mentions that the Pixel Fold is coming first at the end of this year. Now, we don’t have much details on what we’re getting here but apparently it will adopt the same style we get on the Z Fold 2 with a main 7.6-inch OLED display, hopefully Samsung is already selling that UTG that won’t crease like Ice Universe mentioned before for the Z Fold 3 rumors. Let’s see what happens as, I have a feeling it will get announced with the Pixel 6 and launched later but, you never know with Google.

Samsung Galaxy S22 may miss out on some Galaxy Z Fold 3 features

Let’s move the spotlight on to Samsung for the first time today and go on to next years flagships with the Galaxy S22. I know it’s early, but you know they’ve already been working on it. We’ve had a few rumors on the S22 so far, including a continuous zoom periscope camera, sensor shifting image stabilization and an under display selfie shooter… but that’s where we have a hard stop. According to a new report from SamMobile, Sammy has decided not to implement the under-display camera for the Galaxy S22. Apparently, Samsung believes that this new technology isn’t ready yet for prime time, as it didn’t meet the company’s standards, or maybe those weird filters just didn’t work, who knows. I find it kind of weird that they’re still including it in the foldable but, it makes sense since that foldable will have two selfie cameras instead of one, so you can always just default to the good one to impress, and the internal one for video calls. Also, let’s remember the Galaxy S is still their most important flagship so even if they do manage to fix the quality, it might not be worth the risk. I agree, this is sort of disappointing if you’ve been waiting for that fully bezel-less phone but I think it’s better for Samsung not to rush this out and get that camera right. As far as the other cameras, we should expect some pretty impressive upgrades with continuous zoom. We’ll see if rumors start picking up after Unpacked or maybe even sooner.

Story of the day:

Significant price drop hinted for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

And finally, for the hottest news today, yeah let’s talk about that particular Unpacked that could unravel that roadmap. We know this event tipped to happen in a few months might have a lot to do with foldables on a very positive note, and damn these puns Diego. It seems Samsung really wants you to care about these new devices because according to a new report from SamMobile, we can expect the next Z Fold and Z Flips to be up to 20% cheaper. If you do the math, we could be looking at up to 400 dollars off when compared to the previous starting prices. This would mean that the Z Fold 3 would start at around 1600, and the Z Flip 3 at around 1150. Of course, this is still not cheap by any means but it definitely makes these new products at least a little bit more accessible. And if you think about it, Samsung has given out some bundles in the past whenever they have launched foldables, along with those crazy trade-in deals that they are still running by the way. That said, I think the whole production process is getting better for Samsung because the idea of getting more innovation with the S-Pen, the Under Panel Camera, and the death of the crease, all at a cheaper price is a big deal. So yeah, we’re getting closer to Unpacked, so I just hope that this price cut actually happens
