Samsung Galaxy S21 series, OnePlus 9 Pro and more are on sale today

Of course, the official news today begin with deals but here’s the thing, you might seriously want to consider Samsung’s reservation system this time as the hottest news today make it pretty clear that the perks are just too good. Will leave that in the first link in the description. That said, if you want a current Samsung phone, you can still grab the Galaxy S21 Ultra for just 400 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the regular S21 for as low as 100 dollars. They’re foldables are getting the same treatment, where you can get the Z Flip for as low as 500 bucks but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you’re looking for a powerful laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is still 200 dollars off, leaving the base model for 1099. The MacBook Air is also getting some love with a 100 dollar deal, leaving that entry level model for 899. If you want a relatively new device, the OnePlus 9 Pro is available for 69 bucks off, leaving the Pine Green 12 Gigs of RAM variant for 999. I know.. The iPhone pricing we all debate. Anyways, if you’re looking for a more affordable Samsung device, Amazon also has the S20 FE for 100 dollars off, meaning it starts at just 599. We have more deals on AirPods, iPads and more in the links in the description.
New images of the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 reveal the triple camera setup

On an interesting twist of events, let’s move on to Microsoft and the Surface Duo… Yes I know, but you’ll see why. Last year the company launched their first foldable running Android to some very mixed reception.. And by mixed I’m being nice. I mean it has a neat design but, the software just sucks, which is an irony coming from a software company. Now we have a new video that was spotted by Windows Central which was actually posted a month ago with some images that allegedly belong to the Surface Duo 2. There’s a bunch of people calling it fake, but keep in mind Windows Central actually leaked the original Duo, and they say that they’re real.. so who are we to argue? From the video we can tell that we’re getting a pretty similar design to the original model, which was fine, but this time with a huge camera bump at the back that includes a triple camera array. We can see the back of phone in both white and black color variants from different angles but we didn’t get to see the display from these images. According to Windows Central we can also expect a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, a frosted glass design, and a USB-C port on the right side of the device. It’ll apparently be powered by the Snapdragon 888, it’ll also feature NFC and we can expect it some time around September or October. Who knows, maybe we’ll get a hands on video with Panos leaked soon so let’s see what we get.

Reports suggest Apple orders 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13, plans to upgrade iPhone 14 chassis

Let’s move on to Apple and what we can expect for the next generation iPhones. It’s actually two things baked into one, so we’ll start with the crazy rumors that pertain mostly to next year’s probabilities. According to an investors report by JP Morgan Chase, “the use of titanium alloy will be one of the biggest changes to the case design of the 2022 iPhone Series, with Foxconn being the exclusive manufacturer of the titanium frames for the high end models”. This means the iPhone 14 Pro or whatever the name will be, would join the Apple Watch in using titanium, which would be the first iPhone to do so.. And yeah Apple also made the first MacBook Pro out of it too. This means we’d be getting the same durability we get with stainless steel, if not better but, but would be significantly lighter. But alright, back to reality, let’s talk iPhone 13. Supply chain sources claim Apple thinks it’ll be a major hit. They suggest that Apple asked their suppliers to boost production by more than 25% this year, which amounts to an order of 100 Million A15 chips for the iPhone 13, which is pretty high considering the 75 Million they ordered last year. It also mentions that this new chip will work on TSMC’s 5nm+ process and it’ll feature a six-core CPU, meaning it’ll be the same as the current A14 but the new process will still provide both performance and battery life improvements. Other than the A15, this year’s iPhones should bring new displays with a smaller notch and a higher refresh rate, new and improved camera modules and new color variants… We’ll see if sales back these predictions up.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will not be announced during the next Galaxy Unpacked

Let’s move the spotlight on to Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked which is just a few weeks away, starting with what we’re not getting, and then shifting to the main course. Rumors have been kind of a mess, but not really about the foldables. So far most reports claimed that due to the global chip shortage, Sammy would be launching the Galaxy S21 FE later this year, sometime around October or November. Then things got confusing last week as we got some renders for it from Evan Blass, which were paired with the rest of the images for products we’re expecting next month, so yeah, hard not to put two and two together. Now we have a new report from LetsGoDigital where they’re claiming that they saw official documents from Samsung where they confirmed that the “cheaper Galaxy S21 variant” wouldn’t be announced. And again this only reiterates a ton of reports we got a couple of months ago. Keep in mind, this doesn’t mean the phone won’t launch, but it could definitely mean we won’t get it at unpacked. So far most of the specs hint that it’ll be identical to the S21, just slightly larger but with the plastic back of the base model, some new color variants and a more affordable price tag so, let’s see what we get, whenever we do.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Water resistance and other details rumored

But finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about the good news regarding Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked. If Evan Blass is right, then no wonder Samsung is pushing for Foldables so hard this year. On a new tweet he shared a very official looking teaser of the Z Fold and the Z Flip along with some updated specs. I’m not gonna bore you with the numbers as we’ve repeated them so much I’m kinda bored, but new developments have a more exact measurement for the Z Flips thumb display at 1.9-inches, and that the Z Fold 3’s under display camera will be of only 4 megapixels. Now what’s hot here is the last bit of the tweet. The fact that the image portrays both phones on a splash of water, and has IPX8 being shown. This is the major news as adopting foldables has always been a problem because of durability concerns, or the fact that you can’t use them as tools because you can’t get them wet. But wait, there’s more, he mentions that we’ll be getting 2 optional S-Pens, a Pro and a Fold Edition but, we don’t have much information on what that Fold Edition will be. Now, just to expand on that S Pen for a second, we have some pictures from 91Mobiles that show a dedicated case with a slot for the S-Pen which would sit behind the hinge of the phone, kind of like what we got with the S21 Ultra. So yeah, new S Pens, water resistance, which fine, doesn’t bring dust resistance, but still, it’s a huge shift into the narrative of adopting a foldable.
