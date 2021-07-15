best-android-phones-featured

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale

As per usual, the official news today begin with deals.. Starting with Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals.. As yes, you can still get the Galaxy S21 5G for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the S21 Ultra for 400 bucks. Probably the best deal is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 900 bucks, but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you don’t have a device to trade in and still want a Galaxy, the S20 FE is available for 100 dollars off on Amazon, so you can get the base model for 600 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is now 200 bucks off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1300.. And hey, if you feel like you don’t need the fan, the MacBook Air is also getting a 150 dollar discount, leaving that at 1100 for the same amount of storage we mentioned with the Pro.. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 400 dollars off its original price tag, you can get it for 400 bucks. We have more deals on Razer laptops, LG Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4 leaked by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be more compact, revealed by certification

Let’s keep the spotlight on Samsung for the first time today, as we get some minor leaks for what we’re getting at their next event. And by minor, I mean that these have been leaked so much that these don’t really reveal to much. Starting with the wearables, Amazon Canada just leaked everything there is to know about the Galaxy Watch 4 Series. We’ll be getting 4 different variants, including a regular Watch 4 in 40 and 44mm variants. And then 42 and 46mm variants for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. All of these are confirmed to run on OneUI Watch which is actually listed to be compatible with both Android and iPhones. The listing also reveals a ton of renders from every possible angle, and it also mentions that it’ll feature Advanced Sleep tracking, Body Composition analysis, Blood Oxygen Monitoring and more.. When it comes to pricing, the regular Watch 4 will start at around 250 dollars, with the Classic starting at around 343. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 also went through another TENAA certification which now reveals that it brings a 1.9-inch AMOLED display on the outside.. It’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 888, 8 Gigs of RAM and it’ll bring dual 12MP cameras. It also shows that the battery will be shrinking to 3202 mAhs but, that might not be too noticeable thanks to the new chip. Again, at this point we’re really just waiting for the event to start.

Here are some OnePlus Nord 2 renders, camera information and more

Moving on, let’s discuss OnePlus and their Nord Series which is a little over a week away from getting a refresh. So far we’ve had OnePlus reveal the launch date and even the fact that we’ll be getting some True Wireless Earbuds with the Nord 2 but, now we have some 360 degree video renders of the phone from OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. Like we saw with the previous CAD images, it looks like OnePlus is going for more of a “OnePlus 9 Lite” approach with a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display that has a punch hole to the left. When you flip it around you get a triple camera array with a similar design to the OnePlus 9 which I actually really like. The leaked specs for this phone claim that it’ll be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200, up to 12 Gigs of RAM, up to 256 gigs of storage, and a 4500 mAh power pack that will support 65W Warp Charging. Going back to that triple camera array, apparently we can expect a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP monochrome. The Nord 2 will reportedly also come in 2 color variants being Gray and Blue, and will cost somewhere around 400 bucks. Again, we hope OnePlus has a one more thing prepared maybe with the Buds because, there’s nothing left to the imagination here.

We could get a new iPhone periscope camera lens in 2022 

Don’t expect LiDAR scanners in every iPhone 13 model

Let’s shift gears on to Apple, and upcoming iPhone cameras when it comes to this year and next year’s models. Starting with the 13 Series, a tipster on Twitter named Dylan which has been posting a lot of leaks lately, claims that LiDAR will only be coming to the Pro iPhone models this year. Multiple reports claimed that LiDAR would be expanding to all models but due to multiple reasons, it won’t be happening this year. But alright, moving on to next year’s iPhones, according to a new report from patently Patently Apple, Cupertino was just granted a patent for a “Folded Camera” that can come to iPhones as soon as next year. Now, it’s 2021, I know you really don’t need for me to explain to you what a periscopic zoom lens is but, like with the case other technologies Apple has been reluctant to adopt it so far. Well, the reason why we’re covering the fact that this patent was granted is because it goes along with a Ming Chi Kuo report where he mentions that the first iPhones with a periscopic camera lens would arrive by 2022 or 2023. Other publications like the Elec also agree that we’ll be getting these lenses as soon as next year. Hopefully they do come to the iPhone 14 and, let’s see how Apple manages to refine a periscopic lens since, that’s usually the case with tech they’re late to adopt.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S22 could arrive with 200MP primary camera thanks to Olympus?

And, finally, for the hottest news today, let’s keep talking cameras but switch on to Sammy and the Galaxy S22 Series.. We’re already halfway done with 2021 which means that the Galaxy S leaks and reports are starting to pop up.. Well, over the past couple of weeks there has been a back and forth of reports contradicting themselves on whether this phone will bring a 200MP main camera. A little over a week ago we got a report from Ice Universe where he claims that it is almost 100% confirmed that the S22 Ultra will not follow up with a 200MP main sensor and instead, they will polish the third generation of their 108MP shooter we currently get. Well, a new report from a Korean publication claims that the S22 will feature this 200MP primary sensor, where they’re citing multiple industry sources, suggesting that this new sensor will take part in the phone’s 5-camera setup. Now, the report doesn’t go further into any other details but other rumors point to this camera bringing some type of tuning by Japan’s Olympus but, we’re wondering if it will be a Huawei and Leica case or another Hasselblad and OnePlus type of situation.. And just to recap real quick, the only other rumor we have at the moment for the S22 Series is the fact that it’ll bring that custom GPU by Samsung and AMD, hopefully with the fixed Exynos as well.. With all that being said, for the question of the day.
