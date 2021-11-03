You May Also Like
In a new attempt to convert players, Google Stadia is now offering a new trial to could encourage gamers to join the platform.
- Roland Udvarlaki
- 27 October 2021
- 13:30EDT
WhatsApp chat transfer tool will now officially be available for all Pixel devices and it’ll soon arrive to even more Android 12 smartphones
- Roland Udvarlaki
- 27 October 2021
- 05:45EDT
Google confirmed that many of the announced Android 12L features will also make it onto the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 flagship “soon.”
- Roland Udvarlaki
- 28 October 2021
- 08:30EDT