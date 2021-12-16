Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Series Dummies LEAKED, iPhone 14 Camera and Spec Details & more! (video)

The official news today begin with OPPO as, I'm sure you've seen the frenzy of videos going on from our colleagues. Gee thanks so much for delaying my package DHL. I can't begin to tell you what great service you have. Anyways, expect our video coming soon. For now, the company just launched the OPPO Find N, their first foldable phone that competes with solutions like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but sort of. See, it's actually much shorter, with an outer display that's 5.49-inches diagonal running at 60Hz, but then it allows for a wider outer panel that makes it feel more like a regular phone. Once you upen it, that allows it to extend on to a 7.1-inch main display which runs at 120. Oddly it seems like a more conventional form factor than the Z Fold 3. As for specs, it's powered by the Snapdragon 888, either 8 or 12 Gigs of RAM and up to half a terabyte of storage. Pair that with a 4500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It brings a triple camera array at the back with a 50-MP main sensor, and then you get two 32MP selfie shooters on both displays. I feel like one of the most interesting things about this phone is that it brings a pretty neat hinge with more than 136 components and you can't really see a crease on it, even if it uses Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass technology. OPPO is claiming that it's 80% less noticeable than on other phones. The reason I said it sort of competes with the Z Fold is because, it'll be available on December 23rd but it will be exclusive to China.. So yeah, it honestly looks pretty cool, but I'll let you know more once my unit arrives.

Let's switch on over to Cupertino as last week we talked about Apple's 2022 roadmap for Macs and iPads. We heard a bit about iMacs, but that just got more detailed on some new reports. According to a new article from Ross Young, we can expect a 27-inch iMac Pro in the Spring of 2022 and a more powerful regular iMac between March and June. He claims that this iMac will come with a miniLED display, 120Hz Variable refresh rate and Oxide Backplanes. These are also expected to be powered by the same M1 Pro and Max chips we got a few months ago but they'll probably have some differences in RAM or something to differentiate them from the notebooks. Ross also mentioned other devices, including new OLED iPads and MacBooks but, sadly we'll have to wait until 2023 or 2024 to see those. He also talked about an Apple foldable for the future but we're not sure if he's talking about an iPhone or a different device. Finally, Apple's AR headset also made the cut, saying that "volume estimates look low for the next year so the price must be high". But yeah, apparently we're getting an iMac Pro in the Spring and a more powerful iMac in the summer so let's see how the rumors evolve.

Let's keep talking Apple but move on to the iPhone 14 and one of the weirdest leak cycles we've ever seen. We have a new research note from Jeff Pu claiming that the Pro models for the iPhone 14 will bring a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP main sensor, and then two 12MP sensors for the ultra wide and the telephoto. He also added that the Pro models will bring 8 Gigs of RAM instead of the 6 Gigs we got with the 13. On an weird twist he mentions that these will start at 64 Gigs of storage instead of the 128 we got this year, which might be throwing off the whole leak out the window. Finally, he also adds that all four iPhone 14 models will feature a 120Hz display but, we're going to take that one with a huge grain of salt considering sources like Ross Young mention that these will stick to 60Hz which sounds a lot more like Apple. The reason why I say this is one of the weirdest leak cycles we've seen if because, most of these line up with reports we've heard before from Ming Chi Kuo and other sources, who mentioned that 48MP camera with 8K video recording support all the way back in April. They also agree that the mini is gone in favor of an iPhone 14 Max which would share the same size as the Pro Max. So yeah, considering the amount of leaks we've seen this early, let's see what we end up getting as we're still nearly a year away.

And finally, for the hottest news today let's talk about Samsung and the Galaxy S22 Series as the leaks just keep getting better and more realistic.. Starting with a couple of tweets from Ice Universe, he shared some screenshots that confirm the display resolution for these devices. The S22 and its Plus variant will be 2340 by 1080 at a 19.5 by 9 aspect ratio, while the Ultra brings a 3088 by 1440 display at 19.3 by 9 aspect ratio. Ice also retweeted some screenshots of dummies for the entire S22 Series in black and white color variants that honestly look pretty great. But, to add to that, OnLeaks posted a 37 second hands on video of the entire line up of dummies, showing off both sides of the phones. As expected, the base models look exactly like the Galaxy S21 Series but, these bring a glossy back instead of the matte finish we got this year. The Ultra does bring that matte finish and we can see the boxier design with the new flushed camera array and this seriously looks like what the Note 21 Ultra could've been. And yes, the dummy also brings the slot for the S Pen at the bottom so that's still coming. Samsung's support pages for the three models are already up on their website meaning that we are getting closer to the launch. So, high end specs, slight changes to the smaller variants, and the Note merging with the S line for the Ultra after years of leaks.