Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Differences REVEALED, Qualcomm Going Hard on PC and Gaming & more! (video)

The official news today begins with Qualcomm as today is Day 2 of the Snapdragon Tech Summit. Heads up, grab some more popcorn as today was just as packed as yesterday. Let's start with Gaming. I know, with how important mobile games have become, it was only a matter of time for Qualcomm to give us a dedicated handheld gaming platform with its new Snapdragon 3x Gen 1. The company is describing this as a purpose-built platform designed to create a whole new category of dedicated gaming devices that offers the most demanding of gamers with the best way to play. I don't know about you, but I prefer hardware controls, and that's just part of the story. Not only does it deliver best-in-class performance, but it also runs Android games and even let's you stream content from cloud gaming libraries. This means you can stream PC games away from your desktop and also run entertainment apps from wherever you are, and at any time as well. This, along with the entire arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies we heard of yesterday, will all allow for a new and premium category of gaming devices we've never seen before. Qualcomm also announced a handheld gaming developer kit they are making with Razer – but like I said, unfortunately it’s just for developers. The concept devices we played with today are pretty awesome, and again this is just the tip of the iceberg, so follow the first link in the description to learn more.

And yeah, we're not done. Let's continue with the evolution in Qualcomm's computing platform as today we got to see the new Snapdragon 8CX Gen 3. This next generation processor is the world's first 5nm PC planform, enabling extreme performance under even more of the power efficiency we've known the Snapdragon 8CX for. We're talking an 85% generational performance uplift and a crazy 60% greater performance per watt over x86 competitors. The Adreno GPU also brings a 60% improvement over the previous generation, meaning even gaming in full HD at 120 fps is supported, all in a thin and light device that can last 50% longer than competing platforms. Its Spectra ISP means 15% faster performance during video calls, supporting essentials like Auto Focus, Auto White Balance, Auto Exposure and even 4K HDR camera quality on up to 4 cameras. AI acceleration also enables crystal clear audio, even in the noisiest of environments, and even Visual Noise Suppression and a Face Detection so good, that the camera can follow you around in the room. Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 also delivers security from chip to cloud, protecting your data from any sort of malicious activity thanks to Qualcomm's Secure Processing Unit. Best of all, with support up to the new Snapdragon X65 5G modem, we're talking up to 10 Gbps speeds and mmWave 5G, along with Wi-Fi 6E, and Snapdragon Sound through Bluetooth. I know, it's a beast in so many ways, and yet all on thin and fan-less laptops coming very soon. More information in the first link in the description.

Moving on from official news, let's talk about leaks that might as well be considered official at this point. And yes, I'm talking about the Galaxy S21 FE. This phone has been leaked and delayed about a thousand times now but, we haven't discussed it in a while and we have some relatively new information. According to a recent report from WinFuture, the S21 FE is getting close to an actual launch date in January. Apparently the base model will bring 8 Gigs of RAM and 128 Gigs of storage and will start at 649 Euros. There's also a higher tier with 256 Gigs of storage that will go for an extra 50 Euros which is the same exact price we got for the S20 FE. Here's the thing though, that version from last year actually had different hardware when compared to the S20 Series, where as this one seems to be identical to the S21 Series, but with different color options. Speaking of those, the report also mentions that Sammy will be going for their standard Black and White color variants along with pink and green options. Of course, this report goes along with the rest of the leaks we've gotten all year but Sammy might bring more colors after the launch like they usually do.. So yeah, with rumors of the S22 happening early, do you still care about the S21 FE for that price?

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Samsung again and another device we're expecting early next year. Today we got another batch of leaks, but they all come from different sources so bear with me here.. Starting with its components, we got a new tweet from Ice Universe where supply chain is claiming that the S22 Ultra will in fact use a Vapor Chamber soaking plate for heat dissipation which is definitely a step up from what we got from the S21. Ice also posted some leaked wallpapers for this phone if you're into that, and they look pretty similar to the current ones. But, while we're on the topic of components, we have some images of the entire line-up's camera housing that were posted on Weibo a couple of days ago. From these we can see that the S22 and the Plus model are identical to each other and to the current S21 models, while the Ultra brings the new "P" shape. And honestly, it doesn’t look like it's too big when compared to the other models, though we do expect it to be somewhat flushed to the phone from the outside. Finally, let's talk about Samsung's expectations for these devices. A new report from the Elec says that they have some ambitious goals for 2022, aiming at a 21.9% share of the global smartphone market with 33 million sales coming from the S22 line up with the main driver being the small S22 at 14 million