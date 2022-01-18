Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 and S22+ With ULTRA Cameras? Apple's Spring Event Line-Up & more! (video)

The official news today are non-existent yet again, but listen, isn't that usually the case when we're gearing up to new phones? For now let's talk about OPPO and their next flagship. We've been getting a bunch of leaks for the OPPO Find X5 including the specs and the design but now we get some leaked images that give us more details on the camera. On the hump, it says "Powered by MariSilicon" which is the company's own NPU announced last month. Where it gets interesting is when you look at the bottom right corner where there's now a Hasselblad logo. Yes, now that OnePlus is officially a sub-brand from OPPO, it looks like the Hasselblad partnership has carried over to the Find X Series. We're expecting this phone to bring a 50MP main sensor from Sony with OIS, a 50MP secondary and another 13MP sensor. I wasn't a fan of the OnePlus 9 Pro's photography but I did enjoy the Find X3 Pro so, which was an irony considering the 9 Pro had a better primary sensor. Let's see what OPPO does with Hasselblad, especially since they have that MariSilicon branding on the top. Maybe it's also a hint that the OnePlus 10 Pro could be good. We'll see.

Let's move the spotlight on to Apple and the iPhone 14 Series and I feel like I'm becoming a broken record even if it's so early. Well over the past week, there was a huge back and forth on what we'd be getting for the display, with a report mentioning that all models would bring 120Hz ProMotion capabilities. Well, 5 days ago, Ross Young posted a picture of the new panel that'll reportedly bring both the pill and the punch hole, and over the weekend, someone asked him on his expectations for the non-Pro iPhones to bring ProMotion this year. To this, Ross replied by saying no, since BOE does not have the LTPO capacity and have yet to begin shipping any LTPO panels. Apparently it would be quite risky for Apple to try and deliver these for the regular models and that it might happen in 2023. Of course, it's still very early for anything to be set in stone just yet but, that also brings more skepticism to those 6 Gigs of RAM coming across the board as well. Let's see what other sources have to say in the next few months.

Moving on with a bit more Apple, let's talk about an event that's happening earlier, and I'm talking during the Spring. We have a new report from Mac Otakara, claiming that Cupertino is planning to launch the 5th Generation iPad Air but, it might not be what we thought. See, instead of a major overhaul it looks like this is going to be somewhat of a spec bump. It is rumored to bring similar internals as the latest iPad Air, with the A15 Bionic processor, 5G Support, a new 12MP ultra wide selfie shooter with Center Stage and more. The reason we're making this the hottest news is because, it also goes along with a Mark Gurman report that said that Apple's first event of 2022 would happen in either April or March, where we could expect a new iPad Air, and the latest iPhone SE. It's been a while so in case you missed it, half of the rumors claim we're getting a redesigned iPhone Xr with Touch ID in the power button, and the other half claims that we're getting the same iPhone 8 design with a new processor and 5G support. Which design would you prefer out of both?

And finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Samsung and the Galaxy S22 Series. Bare with me here, it'll start a bit boring, but just wait for it. Pretty much everything we thought we knew should've been already set in stone up until now, and let's just say most of it remains the same. For example, we have some new renders from 91Mobiles that look like official images, showing off the Galaxy S22 Plus model. From these we can see that the design is pretty much the same to the Galaxy S21 Plus, at least with the Black color variant and of course it also looks like the Galaxy S21 FE. The leak mentions that the S22 Plus might bring the Exynos 2200 in the UK, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the rest of the world. But alright, where this all takes a dramatic turn is when we talk cameras. We've always known more or less what to expect with the Ultra, but what if the regular models brought a dramatic leap closer? This report claims that both the S22 and S22+ would bring a 50 megapixel primary sensor, but apparently these would include an Adaptive Pixel Technology which uses two modes to capture photos, one being an 108 megapixel remosaic mode, and a 12 megapixel nona-binning mode, and that photos would be captured in 12-bit color. I know, I'm as confused as you are, because it all sounds like pixel oversampling to get a larger shot, but then why do nona-binning of that resulting photo? As for other specs, the battery of at least the plus would be of 4500 mAh, but then go Ultra on charging with 45W speeds so long as you buy the charger.