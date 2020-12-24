Latest AirPad Air, Samsung Galaxy S20 and more devices, on sale today

Let’s begin today with deals as those of you still looking for Holiday gifts, you might still be in time. The latest iPad Air which is $50 off, that leaves the 256GB of storage model for $699. If you want the entry-level iPad, that one is $30 off, leaving the 128GB of storage one for $395 but you can also find discounts on the 32GB model. We know you’re still loving the Samsung deals so, if you have a device to trade-in, you can still get the Galaxy Note 20 Series for as low as $450 or the S20 Series for as low as $415. And yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still available for $1000 but you need the eligible device to be able to get it. Moving on, the LG G8X ThinQ is available for just $400 on both Amazon and B&H. And finally, the Google Pixel 4a is also on sale, meaning it starts at $349. We have more deals on iMacs, Samsung monitors, AirPods and more in the links below.

OnePlus 9 Lite rocking the Snapdragon 865 SoC to debut alongside the OnePlus 9 duo: Report For a couple of years now, we’ve been hearing that OnePlus might be working on a “Lite” variant with watered down specs to go along with their flagships but, all we’ve gotten is the Nord Series, which is kind of its own separate lineup. Well, according to a new Android Central report, OnePlus will be debuting a OnePlus 9 Lite along with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, making this the second major shift in their core strategy. The report claims that the 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865, unlike the flagship variants which will most likely pack an 888 5G. Sadly, this is the only information we have at the moment as the design elements and the rest of the specs are still under wraps, however, the report does mention that it will pack 3-4 cameras in the back. We’ll see what we get as, this will most likely be a competitor to phones like the Galaxy S20 FE, at least when it comes to price… and let’s be real, Snapdragon 865 is no lite smartphone.

In ‘Privacy vs Business’ war with Apple, Facebook faces criticism from within

For the hilarious news today, let’s talk about Facebook and their latest privacy debacle as they’ve been attacking Apple on news papers cause it seems that not even Facebook trusts the impact of their own social network. In case you missed it, Facebook has put out a set of ads on big newspapers saying they’re Apple is the bad guy in blocking them from tracking your information and that they are the good guys trying to protect small business. Wait, it gets more ridiculous. Buzzfeed News just recovered multiple comments from Facebook employees that actually feel like we feel about the campaign. Just to mention a couple, one employee said: “it feels like we’re trying to justify doing a bad thing by hiding behind people with a sympathetic message”. Someone else said that people at the top might as well say something like “People are better off if they don’t know what we’re doing, if we don’t have to explain ourselves, people don’t get to opt out”. Of course we’re not trying to take things out of context but, it’s just crazy and funny how your own employees are calling out your hypocritical practices. We’ll see what eventually happens as, if Facebook doesn’t agree to Apple’s practices they will be taken out of the App Store.

Apple could give us a gaming-focused Apple TV in 2021

Let’s move on to Apple for a couple of segments, starting with one of the products that we kind of thought we were getting this year, a new Apple TV. According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple has a new Apple TV coming in 2021 with some changes. Mark Gurman claims that Apple is planning an “upgraded box” with a stronger gaming focus, with an updated remote and a new processor. Some of the changes will fix the 2015 Apple TV box issues, but Apple wants to take another big leap to keep the Apple TV competitive in the long haul. Some of the changes which were previously reported by Bloomberg include integration for the Find My app, for you to find the remote easily in case you lose it often. Other reports claim that it will be powered by the A14, allowing you to run Apple Arcade games that wouldn’t be available on the current Apple TVs. So yeah, we’re expecting it to drop some time next year, let us know if you’re excited for it in the comments.

Apple might finally start building its own car in 2024, claims bombshell Reuters report

Let’s talk about Apple again and.. Cars, yeah. For years, and I mean years, we’ve been hearing that Apple is working on a car, maybe a self-driving one but, these new rumors make it sound like this thing will actually happen. According to a new report form Reuters, Apple’s car plans are back on track and the company is actually targeting “2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include their own breakthrough battery technology”. Just to expand on that, this new battery design claims to be more space-efficient, offering an increase in vehicle change, and it’s also apparently “radically” cheap. Cupertino is actually experimenting with other battery technologies that companies like Tesla are exploring as well. As a fun fact, Elon Musk actually chipped in saying how their battery technology is going, and adding that he actually offered to sell Tesla to Tim Cook when they were struggling but Tim wouldn’t take the meeting. However, none of this is set in stone just yet, Reuters does mention that due to pandemic-related issues, production could be pushed until 2025 or beyond. Apple still has a long way to go until production even though they have reportedly got in touch with suppliers for different source parts. There’s also the chance that they might scrap this “passenger” vehicle again and focus on a self-driving system. So yeah, this thing has been trending a lot but, let us know if you guys are interested in an Apple Car?

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will offer S Pen stylus support, confirms FCC listing

And finally for the hottest news today, yes, once again, let’s talk Galaxy S21 as it’s clearly the hottest topic as of yet. This year has been weird for Galaxy S leaks as, we were hearing that the Galaxy Note could disappear to focus on foldables and that the S Pen is coming to the S Line. Well, the Galaxy S21 Ultra just went through an FCC certification which means we’re actually very close to the launch, and it reveals some interesting things. First off, we get the official model number but, the certification mentions that “The EUT can also be used with a stylus device (S Pen) and that it also operates with the S Pen in two different inductive coupling modes of S Pen motion detection. This most likely means that you can use it as a regular stylus and of course with Samsung’s motion features. The database also reveals support for Wi-Fi 6E, as well as UWB technology. The leaks for the S21 Ultra also include the Snapdragon 888 5G or the Exynos 2100, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. We’re also supposed to be getting 4 cameras at the back that include a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide, a 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom and another 10MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom. With a rumored starting price at around $1250 that might actually be higher but, back to the S Pen.

