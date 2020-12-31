Samsung Galaxy S20+, Alienware monitors and more on sale today

M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, the latest iPad Air and more deals are live

As expected, let’s begin today with deals, beginning with some devices that are about to get a refresh. Yes, they’re still the Samsung trade-in deals but don’t act like they’re still not crazy. Starting with the Galaxy S20 Series as, you can currently get the S20+ at $500 and the S20 Ultra for $600. The Z Fold 2 is still available for $1000 bucks, and the Note 20 Series still start at $450. Then again, you still need an eligible device to trade-in so keep that in mind. Staying with Samsung but moving ion to Amazon, the Galaxy Watch 3 is currently $130 off, leaving it at $350 and the Galaxy Buds are $51 off, leaving those at $79. The M1 MacBook Pro is $60 off, leaving the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model for $1240. Finally, the Platinum Surface Pro 7 and a Black Type Cover is $230 off, meaning you can get it for $800 at the Microsoft Store. We have more deals on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, other Surfaces and more Samsung products, in the links in the description.

Amazon buys podcast maker Wondery as battle against Spotify and Apple heats up Let’s stay on Amazon for another segment and we know you want more deals but that’s not the case. It seems podcasts are the new major bet from giants like Spotify and Amazon wasn’t gonna trail behind. Back in September, Amazon Music introduced a new Podcasts feature for the US, the UK, Germany and Japan. Well, less than three months later, the company just announced that they are acquiring Wondery, which is a podcast network that launched back in 2016 backed by 20th Century Fox. The statement says that “when this deal closes, nothing will change for the listeners and they’ll continue to access Wondery podcasts through a variety of provers. With Amazon Music, Wondery will be able to provide more high-quality, innovative content and continue their mission of bringing knowledge and entertainment to their listeners”. The deal is reportedly valued at $300M and is Amazon’s way of letting Apple and Spotify know that they’re taking podcasts seriously.

3, 2, 1, and sold! A prototype OnePlus 9 5G has exchanged hands for $3,000 on eBay

Let’s talk about OnePlus for a second as, something very interesting just went down when it comes to all the leaks plaguing it. We’re currently gearing up for the OnePlus 9 Series and if you remember, about a month ago we got some hands on images revealing the design. Well, apparently that was a prototype and that same prototype was just sold on eBay for $3000. It was originally listed last week for $6000 as a OnePlus 9 5G prototype, unlocked for all GSM carriers. This device is running a test build of Oxygen OS, meaning it probably has a crazy amount of bugs and it’ll most likely not get a software update. So yeah, so far we’ve gotten multiple leaks, including some specifications that show the Snapdragon 888 5G, a 120Hz display, 65W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. We’ll most likely get around 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a triple camera array at the back, we just hope that even the regular model brings that rumored Leica sensor. If OnePlus finally takes the leap to a trusted brand like Leica, this could change everything, though that includes the price.

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro might arrive in two sizes

We’ve been covering a good amount of rumors of the upcoming AirPods and AirPods Pro and it looks like we’re getting more than what we expected. According to some new leaks from Mr. White, we might be getting the second-gen AirPods Pro in 2 different sizes. He tweeted some pictures of the flat connection relays for them, showing that there are two sizes for them. However, there is a possibility that one of them might be for the “AirPods Pro Lite” which will simply be dubbed as the 3rd generation AirPods and it makes sense as all of the rumors hint to these adopting the current AirPods Pro design language. The tweet also mentions that they will be using W2 chips which will be a successor to the W1 chip we get in AirPods and some Beats headphones, that’s what enables the seamless pairing and it apparently also plays a role in conserving battery life. We’ll see if at the end we end up getting two different sizes for the AirPods Pro which would be pretty cool or, if these are just the 3rd Gen AirPods and the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro. Whatever the case may be, let’s just hope they don’t bring AirPods Max prices.

iPhones dominate US smartphone activations on Christmas Day 2020

Now how about if we discuss statistics. Take a whild guess over which was the phone that was most activated this holiday season?. Well, we have some new numbers from Flurry Analytics on the Top 10 US Smartphone Activations that happened on Christmas Day. Believe it or not, the graph shows that 9 out of the 10 phones were iPhones, with the LG K30 at number 10, doing some Michael Jordan-like Numbers for LG and the whole Android market for that matter. What’s crazy is that the iPhone 11 and the XR keep being Apple’s top drivers at number 1 and number 2, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the 12. The iPhone SE also made the cut at number 6, with the other phones being the 12 Pro, 11 Pro Max, the 8 and the 8 Plus. Now, according to them, this is a normal trend as, the newer higher end devices generally surge around to the early adopters, with the rest of the consumers adopting it later. They also mentioned that it doesn’t mean they sold more, it was just a more popular phone at this time. Now an interesting tidbit is that smartphone activations also went down 23% when compared to last year for obvious reasons, this has been a really tough year. We just wonder what demographics bought less this year, and hope 2021 sees a more even distribution.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S21+ looks hot in new leaked images

Here’s your first look at the official protective cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 series

And finally, when it comes to the hottest news today, don’t act like you weren’t expecting the Galaxy S21 Leaks, because they’re here. Like we mentioned on the previous Daily, most of the leaks have been focused around the Ultra but, now the other devices are getting some love from tipsters. Back on Monday, we got a full list of specs for the S21 and the S21+ and now, we have some IRL hands on images for the S21+. These images come from a tipster on Twitter showing almost everything you need to see. This is the lilac variant for the phone which brings a rose goldish triple camera array, and we also get to see the flat display with the punch hole that still comes in the center. We also have the usual dose of case leaks from MySmartPrice that confirm all of the design elements we’ve seen for the past couple of months, from the colors to the camera arrays. As a recap of the specs, the S21+ is expected to bring a 6.7in AMOLED display running at 120Hz, it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4800 mAh battery. At the back you should expect three cameras which consist of a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide and a 64MP telephoto. We just wonder what Samsung’s new design language is gonna be called this year

