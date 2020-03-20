https://youtu.be/CPFP-wa7e9U
Tons of iPad deals are available today, along with some other devicesDeals. For those of you who want an iPad Pro but not the new ones, B&H and Amazon got you covered. The 2018 iPad Pros are up to $150 off at B&H, leaving the 11in 64GB Wi-Fi only variant at $649. Amazon also has the regular 10.2in iPad for $50 off which leaves it at $279 shipped. We also have deals on the Apple Pencil, iPad Mini, headphones and more.
Buy Adidas Fwd-01 Bluetooth in-Ear Headphones
Buy Adidas RPT-01 Bluetooth Sport On-Ear Headphones