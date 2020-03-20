Up next
Author
Tags
https://youtu.be/CPFP-wa7e9U

Tons of iPad deals are available today, along with some other devices

Deals. For those of you who want an iPad Pro but not the new ones, B&H and Amazon got you covered. The 2018 iPad Pros are up to $150 off at B&H, leaving the 11in 64GB Wi-Fi only variant at $649. Amazon also has the regular 10.2in iPad for $50 off which leaves it at $279 shipped. We also have deals on the Apple Pencil, iPad Mini, headphones and more.

Buy iPad Pro

Buy 10.2-inch iPad

Buy iPad mini

Buy Apple Pencil Gen-2

Buy Adidas Fwd-01 Bluetooth in-Ear Headphones

Buy Adidas RPT-01 Bluetooth Sport On-Ear Headphones

This is what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 could’ve looked like

Essential shut down last month while the company was working on a new form factor for a smart phone but we were wondering what happened to the PH2. An ex-designer for the company just shared some images of the Essential GEM, the PH2 and the PH3. The PH2 looks pretty similar to what we saw with the PH1, but the PH3 had a centered stove triple-camera setup that resembles the Mate 20 Pro. Finally, the GEM was that one we saw last month after the company shut down.

Android’s AirDrop-like Nearby Sharing inadvertently acknowledged by 11 DP2

Last year we heard the first possibilities of an Android Beam replacement which would also be an Air Drop competitor. We heard this year that it could be renamed to Fast Share but it is still unannounced. Now, on Android 11’s Second Developer Preview there is a new reference to Fast Share. It appears under ‘Known Issues: Android Platform’ and it says that the UI is failing to confirm a successful transfer between Pixel 4 devices. At this point we don’t know exactly if Google will launch it with Android 11 but they are working on it.

HMD announces 3 Nokia smartphones and a feature phone

HMD finally had their MWC Event after it got postponed where we got several new phones. Starting off with the 5310 which is the feature phone that was leaked yesterday, the 1.3 and 5.3 which are mid-rangers and finally, the 8.3 5G which will be featured in the new James Bond movie. The 8.3 5G brings a 6.81in display with a new ‘PureView’ imaging solution at the back. It brings quad-cameras with a 64MP main sensor, an ultra wide angle camera, a depth camera for Bokeh effects and a macro lens, all of them with Zeiss tuning. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It will be available for 599 Euros, this summer.

iPhone 9 mass production allegedly underway

iPhone 9 is coming soon, but the iPhone 12 will most likely be delayed

A couple of days ago we heard that Foxconn was getting back to work and mass production of Apple products would continue. A new report claims that the iPhone 9 already started mass production and that the Plus variant will come along with it too. The source also confirmed that the iPhone 12 is majorly delayed and we might not see it until November.

Story of the day:

The Samsung Galaxy S20 gets another update to fix its camera

The Galaxy S20 Ultra has been out for a while now and it was still having some camera issues that Samsung promised to address. Samsung is now finally rolling out the update which will focus on the S20’s camera and autofocus issues. Sadly, as always, there’s a catch. For those of you complaining about not having a Snadpragon processor outside the US, well, the update so far is rolling out only to international and Exynos variants. Some of the issues concern mainly the S20 Ultra which had trouble locking on a subject while using the auto-focus. We’ll keep you posted on when the Snapdragon variants get it. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
You May Also Like

Today’s Amazon deals include Apple’s 12-inch 4K iMac and more

Today’s Amazon deals include the latest 12-inch 4K Retina iMac, the Samsung Chromebook 4 in every variant and more
Redmi K30 Pro 5G

Redmi K30 Pro to feature a 64MP primary camera, official render confirms

After the hands-on images of the Redmi K30 Pro leaked yesterday, the…
Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a said to offer UFS 2.1 storage

UFS 2.1 is likely to result in faster read/write speeds for file transfers