Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S10 Fingerprint Scanner Issues: Help Almost on the Way? (video)

New Apple iMacs with 4K Retina displays have interesting discounts at Amazon

Deals. For those of you looking for a desktop, the latest 4K 21in iMac is currently $150 off on Amazon. This is the i5, 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage variant which leaves it at $1350.

Motorola has just announced the new Moto G8 Plus

Motorola just announced the Moto G8 Plus, it packs a Snapdragon 665, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, and a 4000 mAh battery with 15W charging. It packs triple cameras at the back including a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra wide which is dedicated for videos, and a 5MP depth sensor as well as a 25MP selfie shooter. It will be available in the UK and expand to other regions for around $307 on October 28.

The LG G8X ThinQ is coming to the US next month with its dual screen

LG has been playing with their dual display smartphones lately, and now one of them is coming to the US. Starting on November 1st, you can get the LG G8X ThinQ for $699. It will sport a 6.4in OLED display, Snapdragon 855 and a headphone jack. LG is partnering with Sprint and AT&T for carriers but is also offering it unlocked with the secondary display for free.

Huawei Mate Xs is the Mate X successor, and it arrives in March 2020

Huawei launched the Mate X in China yesterday for about $2400. The company didn’t stop there and announced its successor, the Mate Xs. The Mate Xs will be available in March of 2020, with a Kirin 990 5G SoC, which adds for better performance because the current Mate X already has 5G. According to initial feedback we should expect some tweaks.

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition coming to T-Mobile We were wondering why no OnePlus 7T Pro variant was making it to the States, but it seems like the leaks were right. It will be coming to T-Mobile as an exclusive and will be the carriers second 5G phone along with the S10 5G. It will be able to tap into both the mmWave and the 600 MHz spectrum. T-Mobile hasn’t officially announced it so we don’t have an exact price but there s a pre-registration page for notification.

Story of the day:

Samsung issues Note 10, Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanner fix

Last week the news broke on Samsung‘s fingerprint scanners which could be easily tricked with a cheap screen protector, this lead to S10’s being blacklisted ector, this lead to S10’s being blacklisted from banks. Samsung is now ready to rollout the software update in the next couple of days. The company will notify you once it’s ready and they advise you to update immediately.

