Today’s deals include Apple’s latest MacBook Air and iPad Pro and more

Deals. The new MacBook Air and the new iPad Pros are still $50 off on Amazon and they will be back in Stock by April 7th so you should grab them while you can. This leaves the MacBook Air starting at $950 and the iPad Pros at $750. If you want some over the ear headphones, the Sony WH1000MX3 are $23 off, leaving them at $255.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Air

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Buy Sony WH1000XM3

AT&T will give free wireless data for remote learning and waive fees to help during the COVID-19 pandemic

Apple has launched a new series of remote learning videos

And for your daily update of companies adapting to the current circumstances, AT&T is giving free wireless data for remote learning and will waive fees to help during the pandemic for at least 60 days. Apple is also launching a new set of videos to help with remote learning as well. They currently have two videos showing you how to prepare for remote learning with the tools you have and another one to create and share presentations.

Royole unveils FlexPai 2 with an improved foldable display and upgraded internals

Now, if you didn’t remember, the first foldable we actually got was the Royole Flex Pai back at CES 2019. It was terrible. The company is back at it again with the Royole Flex Pai 2 which now brings Cicada Wing Flexible Display tech which lowers the bend radius and reduces the crease, they have also upped the brightness, viewing angle and contrast of the panel. It packs the Snapdragon 865, LPDDR5 RAM and the 7.8in OLED panel with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Pricing and availability will be revealed later.

A complete spec list of the OnePlus 8 series has leaked

We’re still about a month early, but now we get a full list of specs for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The image comes from Twitter and it shows that the regular OnePlus 8 will pack the Snapdragon 865 5G, 8 or 12GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage, a 90HZ display, and triple cameras with a 48MP main sensor. Moving on to the OnePlus 8 Pro, it will also pack the Snapdragon 865 5G, 8 or 12GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage, a 120Hz display, and a quad camera system that brings two 48MP sensors. The 8 Pro also includes 30W Wireless Fast Charging, finally.

New report says that the iPhone 12 could arrive until 2021

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors on how Apple will be delaying the iPhone 12, even if manufacturers are already back at work. A new report from Japan claims that Cupertino might delay the iPhone 12 for months over fears on how iPhones might sell with the current circumstances. The company thinks that the lower consumer appetite would make the ‘first 5G iPhone’ a tame launch and they need this phone to be a hit as it is their first take on 5G. The production has also been affected by the current situation as prototypes aren’t concrete yet. The source says that the fall launch is not fully off the table but it might be postponed until 2021.

Story of the day:

Samsung brings Galaxy S20’s camera features to Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10

Samsung brought a bunch of new camera features with the Galaxy S20 to take advantage of the new hardware. However, the company just rolled out an update to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 that brings those new features. The first feature is single take which captures multiple photos and a small clip of the scene and then recommends you the best shot. We also have Hyperlapse which lets you capture artistic low light photos. The update also brings other features like Custom Filter, Pro Video, Clean View, Quick Crop and more.







Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow





