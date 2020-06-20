Samsung’s 15.6-inch Chromebook, Garmin smartwatches and more on sale today
Deals. If you’re looking for Chromebooks, Amazon has the Google Pixel Slate for $344 off, leaving the 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant for $454 shipped. Best Buy has Samsung’s 15.6in Chromebook for $50 off, leaving the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant for $330. The Amazon Echo Show 5 is also $30 off, leaving it at $60 shipped. Finally, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch has a small $21 discount but it leaves it at $219 shipped. We have more deals in the links in the description.
Microsoft is already at work optimizing Android 11 for Surface Duo: Report
We had some reports claiming that the Microsoft Surface Duo was coming some time during July. Now, a new report from Windows Latest says that Microsoft is already working on Android 11 for this device. However, we still are expecting it to launch with Android 10 out of the box with Microsoft’s Launcher on top but, according to the report it should get this version of Android 11 fairly quickly, possibly in a couple of months after the release. The specs still remain the same but we’ll see if we get it next month after all.
We have a new spec leak of the Motorola Edge Lite
Another Motorola Edge variant is in works
We just learned through an FCC certification that Motorola is adding a new device to their Edge family. The certification shows a new Moto Edge Lite and now we have a list of specs from a different source. It’ll bring a 6.7in 1080p display at 90Hz and despite bringing the Edge name, it’s not a waterfall display. It brings an on-display fingerprint scanner and a dual punch hole for the selfie cameras. It’ll be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, bring 4 or 6GB of RAM, and 64 or 128GB of storage. On the camera department it’ll bring a quad camera array including a 48MP main sensor and the other ones will consist of 16MP + 8MP + 5MP. We’re still wondering what exactly makes this variant “lite” but it will be reportedly priced at €399.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could arrive with a better processor
Samsung’s Unpacked is pretty much around the corner and, we’re expecting the new Notes, the new Fold and a 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip but, it looks like it will be more than just the addition of 5G. According to a new SamMobile report, the Z Flip 5G just went through Geekbench and it has a significant spec bump. According to the listing, it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead of the 855+. The report also mentions that the phone will most likely be more expensive than the original variant considering that it now brings 5G capabilities and a new processor.
Apple Glasses could use eye tracking to deliver video AR experiences
We have a new patent application from Apple that shows us how their AR Glasses might work and they’re actually pretty complicated. They’re described as a “head-mounted display” in the patent and they would work by using one or more gaze tracking sensors, one or more image sensors and a processing apparatus. Here’s the thing, the original script was to describe all the technical jargon of what this means, but I do value not getting you drunk before you’ve had your first drink. In a nutshell, the technology would use video to complete your “AR” experience by laying AR content over your real-world environment, kind of like the way the IKEA app works. Rumors have it that this headset might launch until 2022 and they’ll be considered an iPhone accessory as you’re getting the information from the iPhone. Guys, trust me, you don’t wanna read the patent. It’s not made for regular humans like you and me.
Story of the day:
A Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may arrive with more power and less bezels than the Note 20+
And finally, the hottest news today have to do with the Galaxy Note you might actually want to buy this year. See, yesterday the topic was all about the Galaxy Note 20 being all stripped down, but I guess today we learn why Samsung wants to push that plus variant. We have a new tweet from Ice Universe where he mentions a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Again, not sure if the final name will be Ultra, but you get the picture. It still isn’t fully clear if the Ultra will be a completely separate variant or if he’s talking about the Note 20+ here but let’s assume this a separate variant. On the tweet he mentions this is an Evolution version of the Note 10+, it’ll bring a Snapdragon 865+, and a QHD+120Hz display with LTPO technology for better power efficiency. The tweet also mentions some new camera functions and a new S-Pen with new features. He also showed some images on the tweet but later on he clarified that the images were of a Note 10+. Some time ago we heard a rumor of the Note 20 Ultra coming after the Unpacked and bringing this Snapdragon 865+ so that could still be the case.
