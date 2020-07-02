https://youtu.be/wz9sGAS0BHM

Apple’s latest MacBook Air and more devices are on sale today

The official news today begin with Deals, and this time no worries, they are not only about Apple. We have some nice deals to start off the month of July, let’s begin with the Pixel 4 which we just re-visited after Android 11 Public Beta. Make sure you watch that video, but yes it is $100 off, leaving the 64GB variant for $699 shipped. The 4XL is $107 off, leaving it at $791 shipped for the same amount of storage. The latest MacBook Air $100 off on Amazon as well, leaving it at $1200 shipped for the 512GB but if you go over to B&H you can find the 256GB variant for $899. We have more deals on Motorola phones, USB docking stations and more in the links in the description.
POCO M2 Pro is the next POCO phone launching in India on July 7

Recently there’s been some rumors on POCO releasing a new phone in the following weeks. Now, POCO took to Twitter to announce that they will be releasing a new phone called the POCO M2 Pro with the hashtag #FeelTheSurge. The announcement and launch will happen on July 7th at 12PM and the phone will be an exclusive for India. It will reportedly be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 9 as they have similar model numbers and it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Series. We’ll keep you posted next week once we get the device. You gotta admit that Poco has been doing some impressive stuff.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G’s TENAA listing reveals a new color option

It seems that Samsung won’t attend the next IFA 2020

We’re getting closer and closer to Unpacked and logically most of these devices are going through specifications. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G recently went through a TENAA certification which revealed some of the specs we covered earlier like the dual batteries that add up to 3204 mAh and the 15W fast charging. On this certification we can tell that the Z Flip 5G comes in a new gray color variant which wasn’t on the original Z Flip. We have some new renders from Twitter showing the color variant and it will apparently rock new AG Glass Tech for a matte finish. Moving on from that, we know that IFA will still happen this year but in an unorthodox way and it looks like Samsung won’t be attending. According to a South Korean publication, Sammy wants to avoid mass gatherings and complications due to the pandemic. There isn’t any official statement yet but if that is the case we should get it soon.

Qualcomm confirms the chipset used on the OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has done a great job at teasing their upcoming smartphone the OnePlus Nord which, still isn’t in my pocket, stop looking at me funny! However, one of the things that wasn’t clear from the leaks was the processo. Well, the company just tweeted out “You asked and we delivered” on their UK account and non other than Qualcomm quoted the tweet to say that they are excited to work with OnePlus on their New Beginnings which will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. We’re still waiting on episode 2 of the documentary but, we’re expecting this phone to launch some time around early July and costing around $350.

iPhone 12 Pro might not offer a 120Hz display after all

iPhone 12 to arrive with nothing more than a thinner box and a cable

iPhone 12 lineup is facing mass production delays, again

We know, the iPhone 12’s time line has been a mess, one day we hear that it’s significantly delayed and the next we hear that it’s back on track and we will get it on time. Today is no different as we have a new Nikkei Asian report saying that there might even be months of delays when it comes to mass production but Apple is doing everything they can to shorten the postponement. Apparently some of the iPhone assembly could be delayed until early October so it wouldn’t be surprising if we got more delays down the road. Ming Chi Kuo also reported yesterday that the mmWave iPhones would be delayed due to some changes to the antenna package. On a separate note, a tipster on Twitter claims that the iPhone 12’s box will be “thinner and quite exquisite this year“, after you know, they get rid of the charger and the EarPods. Finally, DSSC’s Ross Young just put out a new 120Hz device list for the rest of this year and he says none of their contacts can confirm that the iPhone 12 will bring a 120Hz display so they are off the list. This doesn’t mean they are completely off the table but, it’s not a good sign.

Story of the day:

Samsung just accidentally leaked the Galaxy Note 20, and it looks stunning

And finally, the hottest news of the day have to do with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. I mean, we’ve had concept renders, case leaks and stuff, though nothing really official, but you know we’ve been waiting for Samsung to spill the beans, as it wouldn’t be the first time.. And well, today is the day. Samsung Russia accidentally uploaded a picture of the Note 20 to their website showing off the new camera array, the new S Pen and the leaked copper color variant which will apparently be called “Mystic Bronze”. This time we get a triple camera array that still includes a periscope lens, it’s just not apart from the others like we got with the S20 Ultra. The 100X text is now gone along with the ToF sensor which will be replaced with laser autofocus. We weren’t able to see the display but we’re still expecting it to bring a centered punch hole with smaller bezels than the ones we got on last year’s Note. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
